Yo Yo Honey Singh opened up about his struggle with bipolar disorder and substance abuse. He revealed that he stayed inside the house for seven years. "For three years, I didn't step out of my bedroom. Even while taking a shower, I used to keep the bathroom door open because I was scared I would die. Bipolar disorder takes you into destructive thoughts that are not real, but it makes you feel like they are actually happening," he said on the ABtalks podcast.

Honey Singh mentioned that during his treatment, the long-term medication impacted his body and appearance in many ways.

"I was on heavy medication for seven years. I became 105 kilos because of it, and I lost my hair completely. This is fake hair; I am totally bald. This is a wig."

To understand the link between high doses of medication and hair loss, NDTV spoke to Dr. Rahul Chandhok, Head Consultant, Mental Health and Behavioural Science at Artemis Hospitals.

Can bipolar disorder treatment lead to hair loss?

"There are several reasons for hair loss during bipolar disorder treatment. Some medications used to treat mood swings can interfere with the normal hair growth cycle and lead to temporary hair loss. Mood stabilisers and some psychiatric drugs can force hair follicles into a resting phase, which leads to excessive shedding a few months later. These drugs can also affect the absorption of nutrients, hormones or metabolism, which in turn can indirectly affect the hair," says Dr. Chandhok.

The impact of hair loss on the patient

Dr. Chandhok further explains that hair loss can be emotionally upsetting for the patients. "Stress, anxiety, poor sleep, hormonal imbalance, nutritional deficiencies, and emotional exhaustion due to bipolar disorder can also affect hair health." However, patients should never stop medication abruptly. This side effect can often be safely reduced by doctors recommending alternative medicines, supplements or lifestyle changes. "Most hair loss is temporary and can be reversed by good medical advice, good nutrition, stress control and modification of treatment when necessary under medical supervision," he said.

What are the other consequences of bipolar disorder and its treatment?

"Bipolar disorder and its treatment can affect mental and physical health. People may feel tired, lose or gain weight, have trouble sleeping, have trouble concentrating, feel moody, have stomach problems or withdraw emotionally. Some medicines may cause shaking, dry mouth, dizziness or changes in appetite."

"Bipolar disorder, when left untreated, can impact relationships, work, and quality of life in general. With early diagnosis, regular therapy, healthy habits and proper medical care, most people can manage their symptoms well and live stable, productive and fulfilling lives," Dr. Chandhok advised.

Understanding bipolar disorder and its symptoms

Bipolar disorder is a chronic mental health condition characterised by severe shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, and concentration. It causes a person to alternate between emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and emotional lows (depression). These are not ordinary daily mood changes. They can last for days, weeks, or months and heavily disrupt daily life, work, and relationships.

Symptoms of bipolar disorder:

1. Manic or Hypomanic Episodes:

Increased energy or activity levels

Euphoric or unusually irritable mood

Decreased need for sleep

Rapid speech or racing thoughts

Distractibility

Engaging in high-risk behaviours

2. Depressive Episodes:

Feelings of sadness, emptiness, or hopelessness

Loss of interest or pleasure in most activities

Changes in appetite or weight

Difficulty sleeping or sleeping too much

Fatigue or loss of energy

Difficulty concentrating or making decisions

Thoughts of death or suicide

Bipolar disorder can vary in intensity and may require a combination of medication and therapy for effective management. If you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms, it's important to seek professional help.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.