Is Psyllium Husk The New Superfood For Diabetics? Doctor Explains Its Impact On Blood Sugar Levels

Managing diabetes is crucial for maintaining overall health and preventing serious complications associated with elevated blood sugar levels. Proper management helps to stabilise blood sugar levels, reduce the risk of complications, and improve quality of life. It involves a combination of medication, lifestyle modifications, and regular monitoring of blood sugar levels. However, certain foods can act as superfoods for diabetics, providing essential nutrients while helping to regulate blood sugar. These foods tend to have a low glycemic index, which means they cause a slower rise in blood glucose levels. Psyllium husk (Isabgol) is one such food that is considered highly beneficial for diabetics, particularly those with Type 2 diabetes, due to its ability to improve blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity. It is widely used as a natural dietary supplement to manage glucose levels alongside standard medical treatment.

The impact of psyllium husk on blood sugar levels

"Psyllium husk is a soluble fibre that forms a gel in the gut, slowing carbohydrate digestion and glucose absorption. This helps reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes and may improve overall glycemic control," says Dr. Satish Koul, Principal Director and Unit Head- Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital Gurgaon.

Studies indicate that consistent use has been shown to significantly decrease fasting blood sugar (FBS) and hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels. Additionally, it can help reduce insulin resistance, allowing the body to use insulin more effectively.

While controlling blood spikes, psyllium husk can help improve cholesterol levels and promote digestive health.

What is the best time to take psyllium husk to manage blood sugar levels?

The best time to take psyllium husk is typically before meals or as directed by your doctor.

"It's most effective 10 - 20 minutes before meals, especially before high-carb meals, as it can blunt the glucose rise," recommends Dr. Koul.

How much should you consume?

"About 1 tablespoon (5 - 10 g) before meals can help lower postprandial glucose. This approach is supported by evidence and commonly recommended. However, effects vary by individual, diet, and existing conditions, so it's helpful but not a standalone treatment," Dr. Koul adds.

It's important to start with a lower amount and gradually increase it, ensuring proper hydration since psyllium absorbs water and expands.

When consuming psyllium husk, here are some safety tips:

Always mix it with plenty of water (at least 1 to 2 glasses) to prevent choking or digestive blockage.

Drink additional fluids throughout the day to aid digestion.

Start with a small dose and increase gradually to avoid bloating.

Psyllium can slow the absorption of oral medications. It is often recommended to take any prescription drugs at least 2 hours before or 2 hours after consuming psyllium.

Avoid if you have swallowing issues or bowel obstruction.

Monitor your body's response when starting, as increasing fibre intake too quickly can cause gastrointestinal discomfort.

Psyllium can affect blood sugar; therefore, you must monitor your levels closely when starting, as a doctor may need to review your existing diabetes medications to prevent hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).

Consult your doctor before adding psyllium husk to your routine, especially if you have pre-existing digestive issues or are on multiple medications.

By effectively managing diabetes and making informed dietary choices, individuals can significantly improve their health outcomes and maintain better control over their condition. While psyllium husk can help manage diabetes effectively, do not consider it as a replacement for medical treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.