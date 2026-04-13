Weight Gain In Early Adulthood Linked To Increased Risk Of Premature Death, Finds Study

Gaining weight during early adulthood can lead to serious health problems later in life. A new study examined over 6,00,000 people aged 17 to 60 years. The researchers found that rapid weight gain, especially in the late teens and 20s, raised the risk of early death from conditions like heart disease and diabetes. Obesity is known to cause several chronic illnesses such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, high blood pressure, and several types of cancer, among others. The study was conducted by researchers at Lund University and published in eClinicalMedicine.

Tanja Stocks, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at Lund University and a researcher behind the study, said, "The most consistent finding is that weight gain at a younger age is linked to a higher risk of premature death later in life, compared with people who gain less weight."

Study Overview

This research drew from the Obesity and Disease Development Sweden (ODDS) cohort, using staff-measured weights for reliability. It analysed weight patterns and when obesity began. Faster weight gain was linked with higher death rates from all causes and obesity-linked illnesses. Early obesity meant years of metabolic stress, harming the heart and vessels early on.

Study Findings

People who were obese by age 29 showed 70-84% higher premature death risk, with higher risk in women at 84% in some measures. Risks increased for heart attacks, strokes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and fatty liver. Cancer risks varied; men increased with early gain, but women did not shift much by timing. This suggests hormones like those in menopause influence cancer independently of obesity duration.

On average, people gained about 0.4 kg per year, but faster increases were linked to worse outcomes. Those who became obese, reaching a BMI of 30 or higher, between ages 17 and 29 faced roughly 70% higher mortality risk compared to those who stayed lean longer.

The findings highlight how timing matters. Even a steady gain of 0.4 kg yearly from age 17 to 30, adding about 6.5 kg total, increased overall death risk. This pattern was seen even for cardiovascular diseases and some cancers, but not always for women's cancer deaths.

Reasons For Higher Early Risk

Huyen Le, doctoral student at Lund University and first author of the study, said, "One possible explanation for why people with early obesity onset are at greater risk is their longer period exposed to the biological effects of excess weight."

Early weight gain burdens a developing body for longer, promoting plaque in arteries, high blood sugar, and chronic inflammation. Young adults often live in places which are rich in food with poor activity level, and stress from jobs or school.

Huyen Le said, "The risk was roughly the same regardless of when the weight gain occurred. If long-term exposure to obesity were the underlying risk factor, earlier weight gain should imply a higher risk. The fact that this is not the case suggests that other biological mechanisms may also play a role in cancer risk and survival in women."

One possible explanation could be hormonal changes associated with menopause. "If our findings among women reflect what happens during menopause, the question is which came first: the chicken or the egg? It may be that hormonal changes affect weight and the age and duration over which these changes occur - and that weight simply reflects what's happening in the body."

Ways To Prevent Weight Gain In Young Adults

Young adults can prevent weight gain by adopting sustainable habits. Here are some ways to prevent weight gain.

Dietary Changes: Opt for lower-calorie swaps to create a subtle deficit without feeling deprived. Include 5 servings of fruits and vegetables daily for satiety and nutrients. It can also help curb overeating.

Opt for lower-calorie swaps to create a subtle deficit without feeling deprived. Include 5 servings of fruits and vegetables daily for satiety and nutrients. It can also help curb overeating. Increase Activity: Add 2,000 steps daily like parking farther or taking stairs, helping burn extra calories effortlessly. Aim for 150 minutes weekly of moderate exercise, such as brisk walking, paired with strength training twice a week.

Add 2,000 steps daily like parking farther or taking stairs, helping burn extra calories effortlessly. Aim for 150 minutes weekly of moderate exercise, such as brisk walking, paired with strength training twice a week. Self-Monitoring: Weigh yourself daily to keep a watch on small gains. This helps to adjust behaviours promptly. Practice mindful eating by slowing down, avoiding distractions, and understanding fullness cues to prevent mindless snacking.

Weigh yourself daily to keep a watch on small gains. This helps to adjust behaviours promptly. Practice mindful eating by slowing down, avoiding distractions, and understanding fullness cues to prevent mindless snacking. Routine Habits: Eat regular meals including breakfast to stabilise blood sugar and avoid hunger-driven binges. Stay hydrated with water and non-sugary drinks. This can support your metabolism and reduce false hunger.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.