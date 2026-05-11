Walking 8,500 Steps Daily Can Help Prevent Weight Regain, Reveals Study

The traditional goal of walking 10,000 steps a day is a popular, simple and effective way to enhance overall health. It also effectively supports weight loss. However, completing 10,000 steps daily can be overwhelming because it is a significant time commitment that often conflicts with modern lifestyle demands. While 10,000 steps is a solid fitness goal, modern research suggests significant benefits occur well before reaching that mark. A recent study has highlighted that walking 8,500 steps per day can help people keep weight off after a diet.

The research is being presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity (ECO 2026) in Istanbul, Turkey (12-15 May) and published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. The researchers have analysed over 3,700 people and found that physical activity is essential for maintaining weight loss.

The major findings include:

The "Maintenance" Threshold: People who increased their daily activity to roughly 8,500 steps during their diet and stayed at that level afterwards were significantly more successful at keeping the weight off.

People who increased their daily activity to roughly 8,500 steps during their diet and stayed at that level afterwards were significantly more successful at keeping the weight off. Steps vs. Dieting: Interestingly, adding more steps didn't actually lead to faster weight loss during the initial diet phase (that was mostly driven by calorie intake). However, the steps were crucial during the maintenance phase to prevent the weight from creeping back.

Interestingly, adding more steps didn't actually lead to faster weight loss during the initial diet phase (that was mostly driven by calorie intake). However, the steps were crucial during the maintenance phase to prevent the weight from creeping back. The Weight Regain Reality: The study noted that about 80% of people who lose weight gain it back within 3 to 5 years. Maintaining this step count is presented as one of the most effective, low-cost ways to beat those odds.

The study noted that about 80% of people who lose weight gain it back within 3 to 5 years. Maintaining this step count is presented as one of the most effective, low-cost ways to beat those odds. Consistency Matters: The benefit comes from a permanent lifestyle shift. Those in the study who maintained about 8,200-8,500 steps long-term kept off about 3 kg more than those who didn't increase their activity.

In conclusion, if you go on a diet to lose weight, your food choices are the most important factor for seeing the numbers on the scale go down. However, once you reach your goal, your body often tries to put that weight back on.

The researchers found that walking is an effective tool for maintaining weight loss. By hitting a target of 8,500 steps a day (which is roughly 3.5 to 4 miles for most people), you help your body stay at its new, lower weight rather than bouncing back to where it started. It is a simple, free strategy to make sure your hard work during a diet actually lasts.

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