Is Incline Walking Better Than Running? All Benefits Explained

Walking and running are two of the most accessible forms of exercise. They require minimal equipment, can be done almost anywhere, and are highly effective in improving cardiovascular health and overall fitness. Among these, incline walking has recently gained attention as a potentially superior option. Incline walking takes the benefits of traditional walking a step further. By walking on an incline, whether on a treadmill or a hill, individuals can intensify their workouts without the high impact associated with running. But is incline walking better than running? Let's explore whether incline walking truly outshines running.

Benefits of incline walking

Here's how incline walking can help maximise benefits without major effort:

1. Increased caloric burn

Walking on an incline elevates the heart rate more than walking on a flat surface, resulting in higher calorie expenditure. This makes it an effective alternative for those looking to lose weight or maintain their fitness level.

2. Muscle engagement

Incline walking targets different muscle groups, particularly the glutes, hamstrings, and calves. This variation can help tone these areas more efficiently than flat walking.

3. Reduced impact on joints

While running can put significant stress on the knees and joints, incline walking presents a safer alternative by reducing impact while still providing an effective workout.

4. Improved heart health

Incline walking quickly elevates your heart rate into the aerobic zone, strengthening the heart and lungs with less overall perceived exhaustion than running.

5. Metabolic boost

By engaging large muscle groups in the lower body, incline walking can increase your resting metabolic rate and improve insulin sensitivity.

Is incline walking better than running?

The answer to this question largely depends on individual fitness goals and preferences. For those seeking a lower-impact workout, incline walking can be a better choice. It allows for an effective cardiovascular workout while minimising the risk of injury. Additionally, it can be particularly beneficial for beginners, those recovering from injuries, or individuals with joint issues.

However, running has its own set of benefits that cannot be overlooked. It typically burns more calories in a shorter amount of time, improves bone density, and builds endurance. For those training for races or looking to enhance their pace and stamina, running might be preferable.

Which should you choose?

Whether incline walking is better than running depends on your specific goals, such as joint health, muscle building, or pure calorie efficiency.

Choose incline walking if: You have joint issues, are a beginner, want to build lower-body muscle, or prefer a workout you can sustain for 45+ minutes.

You have joint issues, are a beginner, want to build lower-body muscle, or prefer a workout you can sustain for 45+ minutes. Choose running if: You have limited time and want to maximise calorie burn in 20-30 minutes, or if you are training for specific athletic endurance goals.

In conclusion, while running offers numerous benefits, incline walking serves as a highly effective alternative that maximises benefits with reduced risk. By engaging multiple muscle groups and minimising joint impact, incline walking can cater to a diverse population seeking to enhance their fitness levels safely. Ultimately, the best exercise is the one that fits an individual's lifestyle and preferences, ensuring consistency and enjoyment in their fitness journey.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.