Runner Loses Delaware Marathon By 2 Seconds After Premature Celebration, Video Goes Viral

A Delaware marathon runner learned the lesson of premature celebration the hard way. Just inches away from the finish line, he threw his arms up to celebrate, only to watch his rival sprint past to steal the victory by just two seconds. As reported by the New York Post, the scene unfolded Sunday at the Delaware Marathon Running Festival. The moment was captured by a spectator and was shared on social media platforms.

The viral video shows the runner jogging toward the finish with arms raised, convinced that he would win. He was about 50 yards ahead of the next competitor and already in celebration mode. He didn't know the runner behind him had closed in.

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Watch the video here:

A report by Chrono Track mentioned that 24-year-old Joshua Jackson of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, surged from behind in a dead sprint when the opponent, Carson Mello, slowed to celebrate the moment. Jackson clocked a stunning 2:43:11.

"He got it! He got it!" the person filming shouts as Jackson crosses first.

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Social Media Reaction

The clip has been viewed more than 400,000 times. Comments flooded in with the same advice: never celebrate until you're across the line. "Never slow down until you cross the finish line. This also happened in the LA marathon last month," one user wrote. "He was taking that victory stroll too soon!" added another. "Gotta run through the tape my boy," wrote a third user.

"Moral of the story: don't let up & lose because you celebrated too early," one user noted.