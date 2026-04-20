Barack Obama And Zohran Mamdani Sing <i>Wheels On The Bus</i> With Children, Video Viral

Former US President Barack Obama and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani sang the popular Wheels On The Bus song to the preschoolers during their first in-person meeting on Saturday at a Bronx childcare centre. The sing-along grabbed attention and turned the visit into a viral moment for Mamdani's universal childcare push. The children also taught them Soda Pop from the K-pop film Demon Hunters. "You made the mayor feel really old," Obama joked.

"Today, President Barack Obama and I read to a group of toddlers at Learning Through Play Pre-K Center in the South Bronx," Mamdani wrote on an Instagram post while describing the meeting. "In between singing wheels on the bus, we discussed our administration's vision for this City - one where New York's Cutest have the strongest start possible."

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The two leaders met Saturday afternoon at Learning Through Play Pre-K Center on Union Avenue in the South Bronx. For about 90 minutes, they sat with around 20 small children, read the picture book Alone and Together and sang children's songs.

Videos shared on social media showed Obama and Mamdani laughing with the children, dancing and taking turns leading verses. After the sing-along, the pair spoke privately before meeting with families to discuss early childhood education.

"This is what we need, making an investment in these amazing kids," Obama told local reporters. "Thank you for the good work, everybody who's doing this terrific program."

While Saturday marked their first in-person meeting, Obama and Mamdani had spoken by phone before. According to the Associated Press, Obama called Mamdani in November 2025, days before Mamdani was elected as the first self-described democratic to lead City Hall.

City Hall said the two leaders used Saturday's visit to discuss Mamdani's "vision for the City and the importance of giving New York's Cutest the strongest start possible."

Mamdani, who marked his 100th day in office last week, has made universal childcare a centrepiece of his administration. On April 17, he announced an agreement with Governor Kathy Hochul to expand free childcare to children as young as two across New York City.