Anthropic's Claude Shut Down Firm Without Explanation, Claims CTO And Issues Warning

Pato Molina, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Argentina-based fintech firm Belo, claimed that Anthropic shut down more than 60 of its Claude accounts for "no apparent reason". He further alleged that they didn't get any prior warning or explanation, and expressed frustration over the action taken by Claude. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the tech entrepreneur slammed the customer service and asked why filling out a Google Form is the only way to appeal the decision. "Very bad UX and customer service," he wrote.

He also shared a screenshot of the official communication from Anthropic, which read, "Our automated systems detected a high volume of signals associated with your account which violate our Usage Policy. These signals were, in turn, reviewed by our team to validate our system's findings. As a result, we have revoked your access to Claude."

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"To appeal our decision, please fill out this form or learn more about the appeals process here," the message sent from Anthropic's safeguards team added.

However, he shared an update, revealing that the access was later restored. "Apparently, it was a false positive. And as always: Twitter is a service," he said.

See the post here:

@claudeai you took down our entire organization with 60+ accounts belonging to a legitimate company for no apparent reason, without any explanations. The only way to appeal the decision is by filling out a Google Form? Very bad UX and customer service. pic.twitter.com/lV4IXiI3B5 — Pato Molina (@patomolina) April 17, 2026

What exactly happened?

In a follow-up post, Molina revealed what exactly happened. He wrote that Anthropic decided to shut down its entire organisation because of a violation of their terms of use.

But the firm didn't have the "faintest idea" about which specific policy they breached. They just received an email about the suspension.

"If you want to appeal the decision, you have to fill out a Google Form - ridiculous as it sounds," he wrote.

He noted that because of this action, more than 60 people were left without a fundamental tool to do their work, including integrations, skills and conversation histories. He claimed that everything lost or was put on indefinite hold.

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The CTO issued a warning

As a warning, he wrote in the post: "A huge lesson for any software company that relies on AI tools in critical processes. Never put all your eggs in one basket."

Why not use multiple AI platforms?

Mentioning the pros and cons of having more than one AI platform within a company, he wrote that while maintaining multiple AI platforms ensures operational continuity during outages, it introduces significant operational complexity through increased training costs and fragmented conversation histories.

He further noted that many companies prefer "marrying" reliable providers to streamline workflows, yet the lack of transparency or support during unplanned downtime remains a critical pain point that undermines the stability of single-provider dependencies.

Social Media Reaction

The post reached thousands of users, and many commented on the post, sharing their point of view. "The issue is that the company, like OpenAI (ChatGPT), is a fad. They thrive on manufactured demand driven by hype, then they adopt excessive and unrealistically restrictive "policies" not supported by actual reasonable judgment. When they enforce those policies, and you complain," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Having your company rely on a single provider is bad; all my products are orchestrator/LLM idempotent to avoid that kind of dependency. As a shareholder, I'd replace this CEO asap if he didn't plan for a contingency plan. people with no real business experience become CEOs now," another user suggested.

"The same thing happened with my companies. No warning no explanation. Twice already we lost all our customers' information. This is ridiculous," a third user added.