Scandal Hits D-Street? How Rajesh Exports 'Faked' Rs 15 Lakh Crore Revenue

For years, Rajesh Exports was one of India's biggest success stories.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company built a reputation as a global gold giant. It refined precious metals, exported jewellery worldwide and boasted annual revenues that often placed it among India's largest listed firms.

Now, that story is under serious scrutiny.

In an interim order issued on June 3, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred Rajesh Exports and its promoter-chairman Rajesh Mehta from accessing the securities market. The regulator alleged massive financial misrepresentation spanning five financial years and involving a staggering Rs 15.15 lakh crore in reported revenues.

The number is so large that it exceeds the annual economic output of many countries. Follow Markets Live Updates

While the investigation is still ongoing and SEBI's findings are not final, the allegations have already sent shockwaves through Dalal Street, raising fresh concerns about corporate disclosures, auditor oversight and investor protection.

What Triggered The Investigation?

The controversy began with a shareholder complaint received by SEBI on March 11, 2024.

The complaint questioned unusually large trade receivables that had reportedly remained outstanding for more than two years. Such prolonged receivables often raise concerns because they can indicate difficulties in collecting payments or potential accounting irregularities.

The complaint prompted SEBI to launch a detailed investigation. In October 2024, the regulator appointed an investigating authority. It later brought in forensic auditor BDO to examine the company's books and verify the financial disclosures made by the group.

What followed was one of the most extensive probes into a listed company in recent years.

The Rs 15.15 Lakh Crore Question

At the centre of SEBI's order lies a startling allegation.

According to the regulator, between FY21 and FY25, nearly all of Rajesh Exports' consolidated revenues came from overseas subsidiaries. The contribution ranged between 97 per cent and 99 per cent of total reported sales.

The most important subsidiary was Valcambi SA, a Switzerland-based gold refinery acquired by Rajesh Exports years ago. Valcambi is widely regarded as the operational backbone of the group's international business.

However, when auditors examined records linked to Valcambi and other subsidiaries, they found a major mismatch.

SEBI alleged that the revenues reported at the consolidated group level were vastly higher than the revenues that could actually be verified from subsidiary records.

The result was a cumulative discrepancy of Rs 15.15 lakh crore across five years.

According to the regulator, this represented almost the entirety of the company's reported consolidated revenues during the period under review.

If ultimately proven, it would rank among the largest alleged cases of revenue misrepresentation ever seen in India's corporate sector.

Why The Probe Hit A Wall

One reason the case has attracted so much attention is the difficulty investigators reportedly faced while examining records.

SEBI said the company failed to provide several key documents sought by investigators. The forensic auditor allegedly did not receive complete customer records, vendor details and financial statements of material subsidiaries. The regulator also pointed to inconsistent submissions and a lack of cooperation during parts of the investigation.

Because of these limitations, auditors had to work with incomplete information while attempting to verify the group's reported numbers.

The regulator has stated that the absence of crucial records made it difficult to establish the authenticity of several transactions and disclosures.

The Mystery Of The African Gold Mine Investment

The revenue allegations are not the only issue troubling the regulator. SEBI also questioned a reported investment worth Rs 1,035 crore in gold mining assets located in Africa.

According to the interim order, the company was unable to furnish adequate documentation supporting the existence and valuation of these investments.

The regulator said it did not receive an entity-wise breakup, valuation reports, reconciliation statements or sufficient supporting evidence to verify the claimed assets.

If those assets cannot be substantiated, concerns may arise about whether the company's balance sheet overstated its asset base.

The Affluence Shares Puzzle

Another finding relates to transactions involving Affluence Shares and Stocks Pvt. Ltd.

According to SEBI, Rajesh Exports recorded sales worth Rs 11,487 crore and purchases worth Rs 11,488 crore with the entity.

However, during the investigation, Affluence reportedly denied carrying out those transactions. The company allegedly told investigators that Rajesh Exports was never its client and that no such agreements existed.

That contradiction became one of the key red flags highlighted in the regulator's order.

Besides, SEBI's order also raised concerns about the movement of company funds. The regulator alleged that company money was transferred to accounts linked to promoter Rajesh Mehta and subsequently used for personal derivative trading activities.

Investigators pointed to transactions involving Rs 7.4 crore that moved into Mehta's personal accounts. A portion of those funds was later returned to the company.

According to SEBI, these transactions were not approved by the board and were not disclosed as related-party transactions to investors.

The regulator also alleged that gold derivative trades were executed through Mehta's personal trading account while related records were reflected in company books.

These allegations remain subject to further investigation and response from the company.

Investors Caught In The Middle

The fallout extends beyond promoters and regulators. Millions of ordinary investors indirectly have exposure to the company.

One of the biggest stakeholders is the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which owns around 10.8% of Rajesh Exports.

LIC's investments are ultimately backed by policyholders' premiums. That means the fortunes of the company matter not only to institutional investors but also to households whose savings flow into insurance products. SEBI estimated that shareholder wealth erosion linked to the alleged misconduct could be as high as Rs 12,726 crore.

"Rajesh Exports offers a lesson on the shortfall of certain metrics. Although revenue, brand, and stock data are important and should be included in investment decisions, they should never be the sole components. Allegations of massive revenue fraud, coupled with the SEBI's regulatory action, and insolvency issues, necessitate a broader analysis of governance, liquidity, the quality of cash, auditor comments, and the level of transparency. Regulatory actions of this nature, and the subsequent erosion of trust, concern the integrity of the reported financials and the company's governance," said Siddharth Maurya, Founder and Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited.

Canara Bank's Separate Battle

Rajesh Exports is simultaneously facing pressure from lenders. Canara Bank has classified its exposure to the company as a stressed asset after repayment defaults.

The bank's outstanding dues are reported to be around Rs 509 crore. As a result, the lender has initiated steps to sell the stressed exposure through an auction process.

The banking issue is separate from the securities market investigation. Yet together, they have created a two-front crisis for the company.

Market Punishment Has Been Severe

Investors have already delivered their verdict. Rajesh Exports shares hit the 5 per cent lower circuit after the SEBI order became public.

The stock has been under pressure for years. Over the past three years, the shares have lost more than 80 per cent of their value. The stock is also significantly below its historical peak and has struggled amid growing concerns about the company's finances and debt position.

The latest regulatory action has only intensified those worries. However, it is important to mention that SEBI's order is interim. The regulator has not delivered its final verdict.

Rajesh Exports and Rajesh Mehta have the right to present their defence and respond to the allegations. The investigation is still underway, and the final outcome could take time.

However, if the allegations are ultimately established, the consequences could be severe. Potential outcomes include monetary penalties, disgorgement of gains, prolonged market bans and further enforcement actions.

More importantly, the case could become a landmark moment for India's corporate governance framework. The allegations strike at the heart of what investors rely on most -- the credibility of financial statements.

"Retail investors should be inspired by this example to practice the first rule of investment, which is adequate diversification. Retail investors should always be wary of concentrating a significant proportion of their investment capital in the stock of a single company no matter how large and respectable the company is. Investors should be vigilant and monitor the company's regulatory filings, stock exchange disclosures, and red flags. The goal of investing is to protect capital from risks and losses, and not always to find the best growing companies. In today's market, healthy governance and solid financial standing are as important as financial performance," added Maurya.