Markets are expected to open weak as Gift Nifty indicates a decline of around 200 points. Global sentiment remains cautious due to geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices, continued FII selling, and uncertainty ahead of tomorrow's RBI policy announcement.

Focus Sectors: Electric Bus & EV Stocks - Delhi's Rs 5,041 crore clean transport scheme may benefit companies like JBM Auto and Olectra.

Metals - Positive outlook due to rising base metal prices.

Banks, NBFCs & Realty - Likely to remain in focus ahead of the RBI policy decision.

Stocks in Focus: Mankind Pharma, DCB Bank, IDBI Bank, NMDC Steel, Olectra, BSE.

Overall, expect volatility to remain high. Stock-specific opportunities may outperform the broader market.