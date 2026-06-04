Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to continue their red streak on Thursday. Tracking losses in Asian and US markets, both BSE Sensex and Nifty50 are set to open lower.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Stock Market News: Check Market Outlook
Markets are expected to open weak as Gift Nifty indicates a decline of around 200 points. Global sentiment remains cautious due to geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices, continued FII selling, and uncertainty ahead of tomorrow's RBI policy announcement.
Focus Sectors: Electric Bus & EV Stocks - Delhi's Rs 5,041 crore clean transport scheme may benefit companies like JBM Auto and Olectra.
Metals - Positive outlook due to rising base metal prices.
Banks, NBFCs & Realty - Likely to remain in focus ahead of the RBI policy decision.
Stocks in Focus: Mankind Pharma, DCB Bank, IDBI Bank, NMDC Steel, Olectra, BSE.
Overall, expect volatility to remain high. Stock-specific opportunities may outperform the broader market.
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