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Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to continue their red streak on Thursday. Tracking losses in Asian and US markets, both BSE Sensex and Nifty50 are set to open lower.

LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market

Jun 04, 2026 08:47 (IST)
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Stock Market News: Check Market Outlook

Markets are expected to open weak as Gift Nifty indicates a decline of around 200 points. Global sentiment remains cautious due to geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices, continued FII selling, and uncertainty ahead of tomorrow's RBI policy announcement.

Focus Sectors: Electric Bus & EV Stocks - Delhi's Rs 5,041 crore clean transport scheme may benefit companies like JBM Auto and Olectra.

Metals - Positive outlook due to rising base metal prices. 

Banks, NBFCs & Realty - Likely to remain in focus ahead of the RBI policy decision.

Stocks in Focus: Mankind Pharma, DCB Bank, IDBI Bank, NMDC Steel, Olectra, BSE.

Overall, expect volatility to remain high. Stock-specific opportunities may outperform the broader market.

Jun 04, 2026 08:01 (IST)
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Is Your Health Insurance Claim Stuck? New Rules May Help You Get A Payout

IRDAI has tightened transparency requirements. If an insurer rejects a claim, it must explain the reason and point to the specific policy clause. Read full report here

Jun 04, 2026 08:00 (IST)
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Stock Market Today: Check BSE Sensex Total Market Cap

At the close on Wednesday (June 4), the total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,61,05,955.

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