Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange

Global risk sentiment improved after softer US inflation pulled Treasury yields and the dollar lower, supporting equities and crypto. US indices ended firmer, led by large technology stocks and encouraging financial-sector earnings, although weakness in semiconductors showed that investors remain selective.

Bitcoin briefly reclaimed $65,000 but is still struggling to establish acceptance above the $65,000-$66,000 resistance zone. The first support lies near $64,200. Ethereum continues to show stronger relative momentum, though its RSI near 71 signals stretched conditions, while elevated ATR points to larger price swings as it approaches the $1,940-$1,975 resistance band. Sustained ETF inflows and continued strength in US equities will be important for the next leg higher.

Gold remains caught between softer US data and renewed inflation concerns from higher crude prices. Technically, XAUT stays vulnerable below $4,070-$4,100. The $4,000 level is the key near-term support, and a decisive break could expose $3,980 and $3,950.