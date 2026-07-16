Stock Market Live Updates: Markets opened on a tepid note on Thursday as US launched fresh strikes in Iran. At the open, Sensex was up 150 points while Nifty gained 50 points.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Ganga, Varuna Corridor: 'New Model Of Urban Development'
The projects come at a time when Varanasi is witnessing an unprecedented surge in visitors. The city now attracts nearly 15 crore tourists and pilgrims every year. Read full report here
Don't Sign A Rent Agreement Until You Review These 3 Hidden Clauses First
Legal experts say that overlooking just a few clauses can later lead to disputes over security deposits, maintenance charges or even hefty penalties. Read full report here
Angel One Announces Its Q1 FY27 Results
Angel One has announced its Q1 FY27 results, reporting a strong quarter with standalone PAT of Rs 2,707 crore, up 102.2% YoY, and gross revenue of Rs 14,135 crore, up 26.2% YoY.
- Credit - Average Client Funding Book reached a record high of Rs 61.4 bn in Q1 '27, higher by 45.9% YoY
- Distribution - Unique SIPs registered during Q1 '27 stood at 1.7 mn, lower by 10.3% YoY and Credit distribution in Q1 '27 stood at Rs 5.3 bn, higher by 129.7% YoY
- Wealth Management - AUM stood at Rs 134.4 bn, higher by 165.3% YoY, with a client base of over 2,400 clients as of June 2026
- Asset Management - AUM stood at Rs 6.2 billion as of June 2026, higher by 81.4% YoY
Markets Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Global risk sentiment improved after softer US inflation pulled Treasury yields and the dollar lower, supporting equities and crypto. US indices ended firmer, led by large technology stocks and encouraging financial-sector earnings, although weakness in semiconductors showed that investors remain selective.
Bitcoin briefly reclaimed $65,000 but is still struggling to establish acceptance above the $65,000-$66,000 resistance zone. The first support lies near $64,200. Ethereum continues to show stronger relative momentum, though its RSI near 71 signals stretched conditions, while elevated ATR points to larger price swings as it approaches the $1,940-$1,975 resistance band. Sustained ETF inflows and continued strength in US equities will be important for the next leg higher.
Gold remains caught between softer US data and renewed inflation concerns from higher crude prices. Technically, XAUT stays vulnerable below $4,070-$4,100. The $4,000 level is the key near-term support, and a decisive break could expose $3,980 and $3,950.
India-UK FTA: Expert View By Trideep Bhattacharya
Trideep Bhattacharya, President and CIO - Equities, Edelweiss MF
India-UK FTA strengthens a high-potential economic corridor: tariff relief and services mobility can lift growth and improve trade mix, while deeper strategic ties offer investors a more predictable platform for cross-border capital allocation. Notably, the FTA entered into force on 15 July 2026, is forecast to raise bilateral trade by £25.5bn annually in the long run.
Disclaimer: Trideep Bhattacharya, is the President & CIO-Equities at Edelweiss Asset Management Limited (EAML) and the views expressed above are his own
AI Appreciation Day: Expert View By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"We're already in a phase where AI will increasingly participate in crypto economies. AI is becoming an always-on research assistant, helping traders analyse markets, simplify complex data, and make more informed decisions. Traders can use AI to summarise market conditions, identify emerging trends, and better understand technical indicators.
AI-powered trading assistance can also simplify the experience for first-time crypto users by explaining market movements in plain language and helping them understand risk before placing a trade.
That said, AI should augment human decision-making, not replace it. Markets are influenced not only by data but also by unexpected events and human behaviour. The future lies in combining AI with human judgment to build a smarter, more efficient, and more accessible financial ecosystem."
Cabinet Approves Ganga, Varuna Corridors: PM Modi's Rs 25,000 Crore Bet To Transform Kashi
The projects come at a time when Varanasi is witnessing a surge in visitors. The city attracts nearly 15 crore tourists and pilgrims every year. Read full report here
Don't Sign A Rent Agreement Until You Review These 3 Hidden Clauses First
Legal experts say that overlooking just a few clauses can later lead to disputes over security deposits, maintenance charges or even hefty penalties. Read full report here
Stock Market Today: Expert View By InvestorAi
The Thesis
Industrial metals and defense manufacturing top the investment themes today as US-Iran escalation drives Brent above $85 to a one-month high. DIIs absorbed Rs 2,928 crore against FII selling of Rs 740 crore - a domestic commitment to India's capex and infrastructure cycle. Nifty 500 up just 0.28% signals the relative-value edge lies in names that benefit directly from elevated crude and geopolitical supply disruption.
Where We're Concentrated
The basket concentrates in Aditya Birla Group materials, base metals and defense precision castings - the bet is that India's domestic infrastructure pipeline insulates these names from crude cost shocks while geopolitical stress structurally accelerates global armament orders. A healthcare position adds quality defensiveness. The thesis weakens if Brent holds above $90, compressing downstream margins and widening India's current account.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Grasim Industries
Cement, chemicals and fiber converge on India's infrastructure cycle as capex allocations widen despite rising energy costs.
Hindalco Industries
Aluminum demand tied to global energy transition; elevated copper keeps refining margins firm despite Brent-driven cost pressure.
PTC Industries
Titanium castings for defense aerospace gain structural order flow as US-Iran escalation drives global armament spending higher.
Tata Steel
India's infrastructure pipeline insulates domestic steel volumes even as elevated Brent tests global cost assumptions.
Apollo Hospitals
Premium private hospital demand holds as India's healthcare spend stays structurally insulated from geopolitical cost volatility.
One Thing to Watch
Brent above $90 A sustained break reprices input costs across the metals and cement cluster, risks triggering sector rotation from cyclicals to defensives, and puts fresh pressure on the rupee and India's current account.
Stock Market Outlook: Expert View By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 ended Wednesday with modest gains, rising 26.45 points (0.11%) to close at 24,078.50, recovering partially from the previous session's sharp decline. The index climbed to an intraday high near 24,220 before paring gains as Brent crude extended its rally and renewed US-Iran tensions around the Strait of Hormuz dented risk sentiment. Financials provided stability, with the Nifty Bank advancing 0.51%, while IT stocks underperformed following IBM's softer revenue outlook. Overnight, US markets finished higher, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.38% and the Nasdaq adding 0.62%, supported by strength in mega-cap technology stocks and softer US wholesale inflation data that eased concerns over further policy tightening.
Asian markets are witnessing a mixed start on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei trading lower while Hong Kong's Hang Seng is outperforming, gaining nearly 300 points. Brent crude remains the key monitor, holding above $85 per barrel for a third consecutive session amid persistent supply disruption concerns, posing a headwind for India's inflation and current account outlook.
GIFT Nifty around 24,110 indicates a flat-to-positive opening for domestic equities.
From a technical perspective, the near-term trend remains constructive as long as the Nifty sustains above the 24,000 mark, which coincides with the 20-day moving average and acted as a strong support during Wednesday's session. A decisive move above 24,200 could trigger fresh momentum towards 24,300-24,400, while a breach below 24,000 may invite profit booking towards 23,900 and 23,800. With India VIX remaining subdued at 13.27, volatility is likely to stay contained, although any moderation in crude oil prices could provide the next catalyst for a stronger upside move.
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC climbed to a three-week high of $65.5K after US producer inflation fell 0.3% month-on-month, reinforcing the softer CPI print released a day earlier, before easing below $65K. Cooling inflation reduced expectations of further Fed tightening and improved sentiment across risk assets. BTC now faces resistance near $67.2K; a sustained breakout could open the path toward $70K. However, traders remain cautious as BTC approaches its 50-month EMA, a level that has historically acted as resistance in bearish phases. Geopolitical tensions around the Strait of Hormuz also remain a key risk through their potential impact on energy prices. Markets are now evaluating whether easing inflation will give the Fed room to adopt a more hawkish policy stance.
Crypto Update By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin is trading near $64,670 and remains broadly unchanged over 24 hours. Softer US inflation data has reduced expectations of an immediate Federal Reserve rate increase, supporting risk appetite. However, rising oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty are limiting further gains.
Institutional demand remains uneven. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a $424.7 million outflow on July 13, followed by a $181.1 million inflow on July 14. On-chain indicators show that Bitcoin is still trading below key investor cost-basis levels. This could lead to increased selling pressure if the market extends its recovery.
Altcoin performance remains selective. Ethereum is the strongest large-cap mover, rising about 3% to $1,921, with a market capitalisation of nearly $232 billion and 24-hour volume of $12.7 billion. XRP gained about 1% to $1.11, while BNB was flat near $580. Solana declined 0.4% to $77, and TRON fell 0.4% to $0.324. Bitcoin dominance remains high at 58.3%, indicating that this is not yet a broad altcoin rally.
Our advice: Investors should avoid chasing short-term breakouts. Staggered buying, limited leverage and disciplined position sizing remain prudent until Bitcoin sustains a move above $65,500 and ETF demand becomes more consistent.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX
"Crypto markets are seeing renewed optimism as softer inflation data has eased concerns around further interest rate hikes. Lower rate expectations tend to improve liquidity for risk assets, and we're already seeing signs of institutional confidence returning, with both Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs recording fresh inflows last week.
At the same time, global regulatory developments continue to support long-term adoption, with Japan recognizing crypto as a financial asset and Europe advancing its digital euro initiative. While investor sentiment remains cautious, improving macro conditions and steady institutional participation suggest the market is gradually rebuilding confidence after a volatile period.
Bitcoin continues to trade above the key $64,000 mark, suggesting that bulls remain in control despite short-term consolidation. According to analysts, for futures traders, the immediate support zone lies between $63,800 and $64,000. Holding this range could encourage fresh long positions, while a break below the stronger support at $62,500-62,800 may trigger increased selling pressure and long liquidations.
Ethereum has been showing stronger relative momentum, gaining over 11% during the past week while holding comfortably above $1,900. Experts indicate that for futures traders, it will be important to monitor funding rates, open interest, and trading volumes alongside price action, as these indicators often provide early clues on whether a breakout is backed by conviction or likely to reverse."