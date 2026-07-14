Radhika Rao, Senior Economist & Executive Director, DBS Bank

June inflation was slightly above consensus, reflecting the continued normalisation of food prices and the pass-through of pump price increases implemented in mid-May. Perishables, along with cereals, pulses and milk, rose on a sequential basis. Beyond food and fuel, upside risks to core inflation remained limited, amid softer gold and other precious metal prices, as well as little scope for further retail fuel price adjustments unless global prices rise sharply.

Markets are also focused on the spatial and geographical distribution of the ongoing southwest monsoon. Encouragingly, the nationwide rainfall shortfall narrowed considerably in July to 15%, from over 40% at the end of June, with key crop-producing belts across central and north-west India seeing improved rainfall.

While policymakers will remain vigilant to weather-related and geopolitical risks, the lack of discernible spillovers into demand should limit any market tendency to bring forward rate hike expectations.