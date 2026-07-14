Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in red on Tuesday.
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Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters To Open 2nd Cafe At Vihang Ventura In Mira Road
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, India's leading specialty coffee brand, has announced the opening of its newest cafe at Vihang Ventura, the upcoming premium commercial tower in Mira Road. The cafe is among one of the anchor brands to partner with Vihang Ahead for its landmark commercial development, envisioned as a vibrant destination for premium retail, flagship showrooms, modern office spaces, and contemporary businesses.
Blue Tokai's arrival at Vihang Ventura reflects the rapid socio-economic transformation underway in the Mira Bhayandar region. Once viewed primarily as an affordable residential destination, the micro-market is now emerging as a premium suburban growth corridor, driven by rising household incomes, improved connectivity, and the influx of entrepreneurs, global capability centre (GCC) professionals, senior corporate executives, and young affluent families. This evolving demographic is reshaping consumer behaviour, creating strong demand for organised retail, experiential dining, and lifestyle-led destinations that were once concentrated in Mumbai's established business districts.
India Inflation: Expert View By Radhika Rao
Radhika Rao, Senior Economist & Executive Director, DBS Bank
June inflation was slightly above consensus, reflecting the continued normalisation of food prices and the pass-through of pump price increases implemented in mid-May. Perishables, along with cereals, pulses and milk, rose on a sequential basis. Beyond food and fuel, upside risks to core inflation remained limited, amid softer gold and other precious metal prices, as well as little scope for further retail fuel price adjustments unless global prices rise sharply.
Markets are also focused on the spatial and geographical distribution of the ongoing southwest monsoon. Encouragingly, the nationwide rainfall shortfall narrowed considerably in July to 15%, from over 40% at the end of June, with key crop-producing belts across central and north-west India seeing improved rainfall.
While policymakers will remain vigilant to weather-related and geopolitical risks, the lack of discernible spillovers into demand should limit any market tendency to bring forward rate hike expectations.
Amid Iran War, Centre Urged To Roll Out India's 1st LPG Efficiency Policy
US-Iran War: The proposal calls for awareness campaigns on efficient LPG usage, greater collaboration between the government, OMCs and stakeholders. Read full report here