India's Theatre Command Plan Nears Approval After 20 Years Of Talk

For nearly two decades, India's push to reorganise its armed forces into unified theatre commands has lived mostly in seminar rooms, committee reports, and the occasional pointed speech by a service chief. That is now changing. With General Anil Chauhan's tenure as Chief of Defence Staff behind him and General NS Raja Subramani appointed to the role since the end of May, the file on theatreisation is reportedly close to landing on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's desk for a decision that could reshape how India fights its next war. The presentation, NDTV has learnt, will take place post Kargil Vijay Diwas later in July.

Officials familiar with the process describe the plan as being in its most advanced state yet, with the broad architecture largely settled and the remaining friction confined to a handful of thorny questions, chief among them how resources, personnel and command authority get carved up between the services and the new theatre commanders who would sit above them.

What Changes, In Plain Terms

Today, India's Army, Navy and Air Force each run their own show. They train separately, plan separately, and when a crisis erupts, they coordinate rather than operate as one force. Theatreisation would flip that. Under the proposed model, geographically or functionally defined commands would take charge of army, navy and air assets in a given area, with a single officer directing operations across all three services in that zone.

The current blueprint reportedly centres on three formations: a command oriented towards the China border in the north, one focused on Pakistan in the west, and a maritime command tasked with securing India's coastlines and surrounding waters. Each would be led by a four-star officer, put on par with the existing service chiefs, a detail that itself has taken considerable internal negotiation to arrive at, since it effectively creates a new tier of top military leadership alongside the Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs.

The logic driving the reform is straightforward: modern conflict rarely respects the boundaries between land, sea, air, cyber and space, and militaries built around single-service silos struggle to respond at the speed such conflicts demand. India's defence establishment has pointed more than once to the four-day clash with Pakistan last year, during which the three service chiefs had to coordinate from an improvised joint set-up inside the Army's war room, a workaround that underlined exactly the kind of institutional gap theatreisation is meant to close.

A New Chief Of Defence Staff With A Legacy On The Line

General Subramani's appointment itself was unusual, and drew some debate in defence circles precisely because of the reform he now has to deliver. He took over the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) post as a retired three-star general, having earlier served as Vice Chief of the Army Staff and, before that, commanded the Army's Central Command and its 2 Corps strike formation on the western front. In between, he spent time as Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat, which some analysts believe gave him a closer view of how decisions actually move through India's apex security structure than most uniformed officers get.

Since taking charge, he has framed his mandate around what he has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation", tying the theatre command push to the broader goal of a self-reliant, technologically modern military. People tracking the process say Subramani is expected to build directly on the groundwork laid by his predecessor, who spent roughly two years developing the framework before demitting office, and who has been described as keen to leave the theatre command blueprint as his defining legacy.

The Sticking Points

None of this has been simple. The idea dates back at least to the aftermath of the Kargil conflict, and it took the creation of the CDS post in 2019, itself a response to recommendations going back decades, to give the reform a genuine institutional champion. Even with that, progress has been slow, partly because folding three services with distinct cultures, promotion systems and operational doctrines into shared command structures raises real questions about who reports to whom, how budgets get split, and how a service chief's authority to raise, train and equip troops squares with a theatre commander's authority to actually employ them in battle.

That tension, between "force generation," which stays with the service chiefs, and "force application," which shifts to the theatre commanders, is understood to be one of the last major pieces still being settled. Getting it wrong risks creating confusion in exactly the high-pressure moments the reform is designed to handle better.

There is also a political dimension. Once the CDS formally submits the proposal, it will need sign-off from the Ministry of Defence and, ultimately, the Cabinet Committee on Security, the government's highest decision-making body on matters of national security. That is a deliberately high bar, reflecting how significant a shift this is considered to be. Some officials have gone as far as describing it as the most consequential restructuring of India's military since Independence.

What Happens Next

If the proposal clears the Cabinet Committee on Security, India would join a small club of major military powers, the United States and China among them - that already operate through integrated joint commands rather than separate service structures. Implementation, even after approval, is expected to take time. Earlier estimates from defence officials have suggested a multi-year rollout as new commands are stood up, personnel are reassigned, and doctrine catches up with the new chain of command.

For now, all eyes are on the desk of the defence minister. Whether the file moves quickly once it reaches him, or gets held up on the finer print of who controls what, will say a great deal about whether India's long-discussed military reform finally becomes reality, or remains, once again, a work in progress.