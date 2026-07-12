Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2026 Out: Check Direct Link To Download Merit List

The Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2026 has been declared on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) conducted from June 1 to June 16, 2026, can now check their qualifying status through the ARO-wise merit list PDF released by the Indian Army. The result has been published for multiple Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) across the country. Candidates whose names or roll numbers appear in the merit list have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process.

How to Check Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2026?

Visit the official Indian Army recruitment website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Open the Agniveer CEE Result 2026 section on the homepage.

Select the respective Army Recruitment Office (ARO) or region.

Download the merit list PDF.

Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number or name.

If the details appear in the list, download and save the PDF for future reference.

Direct Link Here

Details Mentioned on Indian Army Agniveer Merit List 2026

Candidates should carefully verify the following details:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Registration number

Applied post/trade

Army Recruitment Office (ARO)

Category

Selection status

Instructions for the next stage of recruitment

If any discrepancy is found in the merit list, candidates should immediately contact their concerned Army Recruitment Office for assistance.

What Happens After the Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2026?

Candidates shortlisted in the written examination will move to the next phase of the selection process. The following are upcoming stages:

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

The result has been released for AROs in states including Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab, among others.

The recruitment drive is being held for several posts, including Agniveer General Duty (GD), Technical, Tradesman, Clerk, Women Military Police, Sepoy Pharma, and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant.