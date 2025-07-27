Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Results Out: When To Expect Physical Test Dates?

Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025: The Indian Army has published the results of the Agniveer Common Entrance Exam CEE 2025 on its official website joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates who took the first phase written test can now check their roll numbers in the PDF lists for their respective Army Recruiting Offices AROs. Many candidates are now waiting to know when the physical test phase will take place.

Which AROs Have Posted Results?

Results are live for these centres Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Hamirpur, Hisar, Mandi, Palampur, Rohtak, Shimla, Chennai, Coimbatore, Guntur, Secunderabad, Tiruchirapalli, Vishakhapatnam, Danapur, Gaya, Katihar, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Mhow, Raipur, Alwar, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Kota, Amritsar, Ferozpur, Jalandhar, Jammu, Ludhiana, Patiala, Srinagar, Agra, Almora, Amethi, Bareilly, Lansdowne, Lucknow, Meerut, Pithoragarh, Varanasi, Aizawl, Jorhat, Narangi, Rangapahar, Shillong, Silchar

Photo Credit: joinindianarmy.nic.in

Any remaining ARO result links will be added on the same portal soon.

How to Download Your Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025?

Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in

Select JCO OR Agniveer Enrollment then CEE Results

Click the link for your ZRO or ARO

Open the roll number PDF press Ctrl F type your number and save the file for your records

When Will Physical Tests Be Scheduled

Physical rallies are expected to start early next month and admit cards should appear in candidate logins in the final days of this month.

What Happens After You Qualify the Written Exam?

If your roll number appears in the list you will move on to the next phase which includes

Physical Fitness Test PFT such as a run plus push ups sit ups pull ups

Physical Measurement Test PMT for height weight and chest measurements

Medical Examination a full health check by Army medical staff

Document Verification of your class ten and twelve certificates identity and category proofs plus character certificate

Adaptability Test a basic psychological assessment if required

Your final selection will be based on your combined scores from the written exam and all physical phase activities against the number of vacancies

What If Your Number Is Not in the List?

Candidates whose roll numbers do not appear have not qualified for the physical phase and are advised to prepare for the next recruitment cycle details of which will be released later this year.

How and When to Get Your Admit Card?

Admit cards for the next phase will be available in your login account soon after the results are announced. If you don't get your admit card 5 days before your rally date, contact the nearest Army Recruiting Office (ARO) right away.