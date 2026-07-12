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Pak Woman, Son Arrested In Karnataka For Hiding Nationality In Documents

A criminal case has been filed against the two under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Foreigners Act, and the Representation of the People Act

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Pak Woman, Son Arrested In Karnataka For Hiding Nationality In Documents
Based on a complaint filed by the tehsildar, a criminal case has been filed
  • A Pakistani woman and son were arrested for hiding nationality in Karnataka
  • Farah Naz and Mohammed Fardeen obtained ration and voter cards illegally
  • Ration and voter cards were cancelled after verification by authorities
What happens to the rest of the family members?
Bengaluru:

A Pakistani woman and her son have been arrested for obtaining ration and voter cards by hiding their nationality in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, the police said.

The two have been identified as Farah Naz and her son, Mohammed Fardeen.

The police said Mohammed Ayub Khan, a resident of Bagepalli who worked in the UAE, married Farah Naz, a Pakistani national, in that country. The couple has four children, of whom Mohammed Fardeen was born in Pakistan.

While Ayub Khan and the other three children are Indian nationals, Farah Naz and Mohammed Fardeen are Pakistanis.

Following a clarification sought by the Chikkaballapur Police, the deputy commissioner verified the records and cancelled the ration card, saying it had been obtained by concealing material facts about their nationality. The voter card was also cancelled by the competent authority.

Based on a complaint filed by the tehsildar of Bagepalli, a criminal case has been filed against Farah Naz and Mohammed Fardeen under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Foreigners Act, and the Representation of the People Act.

Further investigation is on.

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