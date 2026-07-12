Delivery Agent Who Barged Into Bengaluru Woman's Home, Flashed Her, Arrested

A woman in Bengaluru took to social media and alleged that a delivery agent barged into her home and flashed her. A complaint was filed after Bengaluru Police took note of her post, and based on the complaint, the accused was arrested.

The woman alleged that the delivery agent had visited her house to deliver a package and then asked her if he could use the toilet. However, he forcibly entered when she refused and proceeded to flash her while coming out of the washroom.

"I politely refused multiple times and clearly told him that I do not allow strangers inside my flat. I even suggested that he ask the male neighbours next door since it was an emergency. Despite my repeated refusals, he removed his slippers and forcefully entered my home without my permission," she said.

"When he came out of the washroom, he exposed his private parts to me. I felt shocked, violated, humiliated, and completely unsafe in my own home. A woman said, 'NO!' That should have been the end of the conversation. No one has the right to ignore her boundaries or force their way into her home," she added.

Bengaluru Police took note of the post and asked the woman to share details to verify the allegations and initiate legal action against the man.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered under Sections 75, 79 and 329(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused, identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamat, has been arrested, and further legal action is being taken in accordance with the law.

