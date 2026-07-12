Bengaluru Woman's Boss Surprises Her With Custom Gift After Watching Her Reel, Delights Internet

A heartwarming workplace gesture has won praise online after a Bengaluru woman shared how her manager surprised her with a thoughtful gift after watching one of her Instagram Reels. The woman, identified as Shalu, shared an Instagram video recounting how her manager noticed one of her reels in which she had casually shown her hard-earned medals hanging from an ordinary plastic hanger. While Shalu had never thought much about the makeshift arrangement, her manager felt her achievements deserved a better display.

The reel was posted over a weekend. When Shalu returned to the office the following Monday, her manager surprised her with a customised medal hanger featuring her initials. "So, I posted this reel on a weekend, and the next Monday she came to the office with this - a custom medal hanger with my initials on it. She just said, 'After earning so many medals, you deserve a proper place to hang them," Shalu said.

The sweet gesture left her deeply touched. More than the gift itself, she said it was the fact that her manager had paid attention to a small detail and recognised the effort behind every medal she had earned.

Reflecting on the experience, Shalu said the incident changed her perception of corporate workplaces. While office culture is often criticised online, she said it can also introduce people to colleagues and managers who quietly support and celebrate one another's achievements.

"I wasn't expecting this at all," she captioned the reel.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly gained traction on Instagram, drawing praise from viewers. Many called the manager thoughtful and caring, saying such gestures help create a positive work environment. Others remarked that recognition and encouragement from a manager, even through a simple gift, can leave a lasting impact on an employee.

One user wrote, "Awee. Such a sweet gesture." Another user said, "Everyone deserves a manager like her."

A third commented, "Definitely deserves it," while a fourth added, "That's so cuteee."