'If I Can Come, Why Can't You': Manager's Insensitive Reply To Employee Stuck Due To Waterlogging Viral

An employee has caught social media's attention after exposing their boss's insensitive text replies to a work-from-home (WFH) request during heavy rains that led to waterlogging near their home. In a social media post, the employee detailed a toxic routine where the manager constantly messaged after hours and demanded replies at all times, leaving them completely exhausted by the total lack of respect for their personal time.

The employee shared screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation with the manager, where the latter stated that they needed to 'find a way' to reach the office.

"The first one is from a day when my area was completely waterlogged because of heavy rain. There was literally no safe way for me to get to the office, so I asked if I could work from home for the day instead of taking leave. His response? Basically, “If I can come, why can't you?” The funny part is, I live farther from the office than he does. It's not a competition," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

"I physically couldn't get there. Instead of trying to understand the situation, he somehow made it sound like I wasn't committed enough."

Instead of trying to understand their situation, the manager somehow made it sound like the employee was not "committed enough".

"I genuinely don't mind working hard. If there's an emergency, I'll help. But somewhere along the way, “helping” has turned into an expectation that I'm available whenever it's convenient for him," they said.

"What's frustrating is that this isn't even about the workload anymore. It's the complete lack of respect. No planning, no notice, no consideration that employees have families, appointments, or just want to switch off after work.

I'm honestly tired."

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'Looks Frustrating'

The screenshots quickly spread across social media, drawing criticism from many users who felt the response overlooked employee safety.

"Pretty much only engage till what your job offer working hour requires, no after-work calls, no weekend texts. They cant do anything," said one user, while another added: "The language he is using doesn't seem to be the language of a manager. So just realise this and have the upper hand, and never feel guilty about it."

A third commented: "This looks frustrating. My 2 cents on this. Have a physical one-on-one meeting with him for this problem. Lay down everything you have mentioned here, and just ask what's the expectation. Whether this is temporary or ongoing."

A fourth said: 'Bro, just leave. Trust me. This toxicity will have rippling effects in future too. I did this back in 2019 when I had no savings, got Rs 62,000 as FNF after 3.5 years of work, mostly due to leave encashment, as I was not able to take leave only. The funds ran out after some time and then I struggled, but after 3 months, I changed career to get into IT recruitment."