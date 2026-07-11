'Leaky AC, Power Cuts And Missing Manager': Customer Spends Rs 1.4 Lakh On Gurugram Party Disaster

A Gurugram outing that cost a whopping Rs 1.4 lakh turned from a night of fun into an absolute nightmare for a group of 40-odd people. In a now-viral social media post, a customer detailed their disastrous experience at a microbrewery in Cyber City. Despite booking a premium "tipsy package" at Rs 3,500 per person, the group faced a total collapse of service, highlighting that the high price tag did not guarantee a smooth experience in the city.

The client reported that the venue's air conditioning (AC) failed at the start of the event. Specifically, as guests began arriving, the indoor temperature rose significantly due to AC issues.

"The AC vents were leaking water throughout the event, creating a slipping hazard. It was also terribly hot inside because of this AC malfunction," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

During the three-hour event, an electricity malfunction was reported on five different occasions. Further souring the experience, the management did not have enough cutlery for the guests while the service was 'painfully slow'.

"The service was painfully slow. Every time the starters finished, guests had to wait 15-20 minutes for refills. By the time the next batch arrived, people had already lost interest. The food was average at best. Nothing memorable, especially considering the price."

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When a guest got sick during the party, the management charged extra for the cleaning. "I understand that accidents happen and cleanup costs money, but this was never communicated beforehand and felt unreasonable given the size and value of our booking," they said.

Lastly, the man responsible for coordinating the booking ghosted the customer, didn't answer any calls and left the guests without any support.

As the post gained traction, one of the social media users said: "Moral of the story: Visit and experience a place before you book it for 40 people," while another added: "These packages are a sham and they slow the service on purpose."

A third commented: "You should not have paid the full amount, you should have held them at ransom. I would have..