AC Failure On Air India Express Flight Sparks Passenger Outrage, Airline Clarifies

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A passenger reported an air conditioning failure on an Air India Express flight. The issue allegedly caused extreme discomfort for nearly two hours mid-flight. Photos showed passengers fanning themselves and visibly distressed in the heat.

A passenger on an Air India Express flight from Delhi to Bhubaneswar sparked widespread concern online after alleging that the plane's air conditioning system failed mid-air, causing extreme discomfort. Tusharkant Rout shared photos and his harrowing experience on LinkedIn, claiming the AC malfunctioned for nearly two hours, leaving passengers visibly distressed and struggling with extreme heat.

Mr Rout also shared photos of passengers removing their shirts and using magazines to fan themselves in a desperate attempt to cool down. Despite passenger complaints, the situation remained unaddressed for nearly two hours before the plane began its descent into Bhubaneswar.

"I am requesting Air India Express airline team, please take this situation on priority and serious matter, so that this type of situation never happens in future," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Air India Express responded to the allegations in the comments section, stating that the air conditioning may feel less effective during takeoff, suggesting that this might have been misinterpreted as a malfunction.

"We're sorry for the delay and discomfort you experienced during your flight, Tusharkant. The cabin AC may feel less effective during boarding and taxiing due to open doors and limited power supply for operational reasons, but it becomes fully functional after takeoff. As you've completed your journey, we truly appreciate your feedback and remain committed to improving our services for a better experience next time," Air India Express said.

Many LinkedIn users commented on Mr Rout's post, expressing their concerns and calling for improved safety and service checks on flights before departure. One user wrote, "It is a frequent issue with Air India Express. Noting new about this airline."

Another commented, "This has happened to me too on a recent flight from Kolkata to Port Blair. If these issues persist, they risk losing loyal customers."

A third said, "If a common man violates a minor rule, action is taken immediately. But when large corporations openly neglect basic responsibilities like providing a functioning air conditioner on a flight, there's silence. Why is accountability always selective?"