Deepika Padukone Shares Third-Trimester Struggles Ahead Of Second Baby's Arrival

Deepika Padukone is currently expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh. The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a funny meme about the third-trimester struggles she's currently facing.

The meme read, "Waking up at night to use the bathroom in the third trimester." It featured a woman in her third trimester walking comically and struggling to reach the washroom.

Deepika Padukone's Viral Baby Bump Pic Recently

Her latest advertisement, in which the actress flaunts her baby bump, has caught fans' attention.

The commercial for a global hotel chain features Deepika dressed in a chic blue pantsuit. In the video shared on Instagram, the Jawan star can be seen effortlessly dancing her way through the luxurious property.

The campaign struck an extra chord with fans as Deepika is expecting her second child. Reports suggest the actress filmed the ad while pregnant with her second.

The advertisement took over social media within hours, as fans gushed over Deepika's radiant look and lovingly pointed out her baby bump. One user wrote, "Duas mumma slaying with that baby bump."

Someone else commented, "Dua's Mom debuting another child globally."

"That little baby bump," remarked a user.

Deepika Padukone's Second Baby Anouncement

Deepika Padukone announced her second pregnancy with Ranveer Singh in April this year. The actress simply shared a picture of her daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test kit on Instagram with two evil eye emoticons.

About Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh

Deepika and Ranveer got married on November 14, 2018, in an intimate yet grand celebration at Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding honoured both sides of the family with two separate ceremonies rooted in Deepika's Konkani traditions and Ranveer's Sindhi customs.

The couple started dating on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. Years of dating followed, and the couple reportedly got engaged in secret in 2015 before making their marriage official three years later. In September 2024, they welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8.

What's Next For Deepika Padukone

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff and Raghav Juyal in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.

The actress is also set to share screen space with Allu Arjun in Atlee's Raaka.

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