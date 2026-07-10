Samantha Wishes Ex-Brother-In-Law Akhil Akkineni's <i>Lenin</i> Success: "Big Blockbuster Vibes Already"

Southern beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu extended her best wishes to her former brother-in-law and actor Akhil Akkineni for his forthcoming action entertainer Lenin.

Samantha uploaded the trailer of Lenin on the Stories section of her Instagram handle, wishing Akhil and the entire team of the drama well.

The Kushi actress penned that the project is already giving out blockbuster vibes.

"Wishing Lenin, Akhil Akkineni, and the whole team the very best. Big blockbuster vibes already (sic)," Samantha's post on the photo-sharing app read.

Akhil also reshared her post on his official handle and penned, "Thank you so much, Sam...my team and I really appreciate your wishes," followed by three folded hands emojis.

For those who do not know, Samantha got married to Akhil's elder brother, and actor Naga Chaitanya, back in 2017. The two got hitched in a lavish ceremony after being in a relationship for many years.

However, in October 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced that they had decided to go their separate ways.

Both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are happily married to their respective partners now. Naga Chaitanya entered matrimony for the second time with actress Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, 2024, in a traditional ceremony.

On the other hand, Samantha got married to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on 1 December 2025.

The couple is believed to have met while shooting the Amazon Prime Video series, The Family Man 2.

Samantha is all set to enter a new phase of her life, as she is expecting her first baby with husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

Samantha confirmed her first pregnancy recently during the success meet of her latest release Maa Inti Bangaaram.

The Yashoda actress revealed that she will be taking a maternity break after wrapping up her current work commitments.

“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)