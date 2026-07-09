'Remote Work is Just Better': CEO's Viral Post Ignites Debate About WFH

Amid the raging debate about remote and in-office work, Offsite founder and CEO Jared Kleinert has caught social media's attention after firmly picking a side. In a recent LinkedIn post, Kleinert argued that remote mode was the better way to work and that he did not care about the location of his employees or how they worked.

Kleinert said it did not matter if the employees started their workday early in the morning, at noon or at night. As long as the employees had great Wi-Fi and strong coffee, they could do the work in whatever manner that pleased them, Kleinert stated.

"Remote work is just a better way to work. As a CEO, I don't care about how my team works, or from where they work," said Kleinert adding, "Or if they start at 7am, 9am, or noon - If they take 15 min breaks multiple times, or 1 big lunch break - If they schedule work around their hobbies, workouts, or family time."

Kleinert, however, asserted that he cared about hitting the targets and making sure that the clients were happy. He added that employees being aligned on one goal mattered to him more than the manner in which they worked.

"Ultimately, leadership isn't about an office, or managing time sheets. It's about creating an environment in which people do the best work possible, care deeply about your mission/vision, and take care of your customers."

Check the Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, the majority of social media users agreed with Kleinert's assessment, highlighting that remote work could help companies attract a much broader talent pool.

"Couldn't agree more. The problem is that many organisations still confuse presence with productivity," said one user while another added: "I agree with this. Remote work isn't just about where we work; it's about creating an environment where people can do their best work."

A third commented: "One thing I've learned is that remote teams don't need more management, they need better leadership. The managers who thrive are the ones who create alignment and autonomy at the same time."

A fourth said: "One thing I'd add: flexibility isn't a perk anymore, it's becoming a competitive advantage. Companies that trust people and focus on outcomes will have access to a much broader talent pool."