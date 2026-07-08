US Engineer Reveals How Lack Of Remote Work May Cost Him His Life: 'I Have No Choice'

A quality control engineer in the US state of Indiana has caught social media's attention after sharing a harrowing post titled, "My inability to get remote position is going to cost me my life". The engineer detailed how his demanding role in automotive manufacturing, combined with a stint as a software product manager in Indiana, USA, had severely damaged his physical health.

The engineer stated that without a remote job, his health would continue to deteriorate due to a lack of adequate local healthcare facilities in rural Indiana.

"I can't really do physical labour work. In rural indiana where there are no good jobs with good health insurance. Indiana has one of the worst healthcare systems in the country, and it'll cost me my life if I don't leave, but I cant afford to relocate.

The man highlighted that he had to drive an hour away during health emergencies and even then, the facilities were bare-bones.

"They couldn't even be bothered to consult with a cardiologist. I had to basically treat myself for all intents and purposes. If I hadn't been fully cognizant and aware, I have zero faith they'd have been able to treat me. I have to drive to Chicago for cardiology appointments."

The techie said he was 'desperate' for remote-paying jobs, but there were not enough opportunities available in the region around his home.

"I am desperately trying to get a decent-paying remote job so I can move to a different state or even just over to Illinois. The only jobs available near me are all physical labour jobs or some kind of credentialed healthcare job.I have no choice but to flee this state if I want to live, but I cant do that without a remote job or a job offering relocation and those don't exist right now."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users advised the techie to pivot to a different field, while others told him to apply for non-remote positions and seek a relocation bonus.

"I think limiting yourself to remote will be difficult. Surely you can work in any office or corporate job too? asked one user while another added: "I'm not sure what your skill set is, but if you can pivot to project management, or network/software support and maybe work your way into something niche you should be able to stay remote."

A third commented: "I would also consider applying for non-remote positions that offer a relocation bonus to move. I got paid to move a few hundred miles to where I am now, and it fully covered my moving expenses."

A fourth said: "Look for entry level office jobs. Data entry is an easy one. Learn the Microsoft office software and you're basically qualified for most office jobs. You can also look at job placement agencies who can help you get into a job by promoting you for free."