Corporate Couple Moves To Manali For Remote Work, Ends Up Saving Rs 30,000 Every Month

A corporate couple has gone viral after revealing how relocating to Manali for remote work unexpectedly reduced their monthly expenses by more than Rs 30,000. What began as a lifestyle experiment focused on slow living ended up bringing significant financial savings, something they say was never part of the plan.

Anjali and Naman, who document their lives on Instagram through the account @anjali.aur.naman, shared a video explaining why they left city life behind while continuing their corporate jobs remotely. According to the couple, the move was driven by a desire to embrace a slower pace of life rather than cut costs.

In the video, Anjali says, "We accidentally started saving over Rs 30,000 every month without even trying. Hi, we are Anjali and Naman, a remote corporate couple living in Manali. We didn't move here to save money, we moved here to experience slow travel while keeping our corporate jobs.

She then breaks down how their expenses changed after settling in the Himalayan town. The biggest saving came from rent, which dropped from Rs 45,000 in the city to Rs 28,000 in Manali, reducing their monthly housing cost by Rs 17,000.

Remote work also eliminated their daily commute, saving around Rs 3,000 every month. Expenses that once felt routine like office dinners, coffee runs and quick snack breaks, also declined sharply, together cutting another Rs 7,500 from their monthly budget.

Watch the video here:

The biggest surprise, however, was the disappearance of their regular weekend getaway expenses. While living in the city, the couple spent around Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 every month on short trips to escape the fast-paced urban lifestyle. After moving to Manali, they no longer felt the need to plan such breaks, as nature and a quieter environment had become part of their everyday life.

Anjali stressed that the financial gains were simply an unexpected bonus.

"We didn't choose remote work to spend less; we chose it to live differently. The saving was just a bonus," she said.

The video has sparked conversations online about the hidden costs of city living, the financial benefits of remote work and the growing number of professionals choosing smaller towns over metropolitan cities in search of a better work-life balance.