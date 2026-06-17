Techie Shares Five Tips To Land High-Paying IT Jobs In Germany: 'It's A Numbers Game'

A techie has caught social media's attention after sharing tips on how they secured multiple high-paying job offers from German and European Union (EU) companies. In a social media post titled, 'What it took me to get an offer from Germany - the answer isn't very exciting', the techie detailed five tips that helped them land offers with companies paying in excess of 100,000 euros in base pay.

The techie highlighted that after completing their master's, they gained six years of work experience whilst switching jobs multiple times. As of the last update, they had a Rs 75 lakh per annum compensation package while working remotely.

Here Are The 5 Tips Listed By The Techie:

The techie stated that landing a job abroad was a numbers game. Meaning, applying consistently to a high volume of jobs was required, as only a few companies were willing to sponsor visas.

To secure a top-tier IT role in Europe, candidates typically need prior experience at FAANG or similar high-growth tech companies, combined with strong salary negotiation skills.

Don't take rejections personally, the techie said, adding that chances are high that the position was offered to another European person similar in skillset without the visa issues.

The techie said any Indian applicant has to be better than the average good German or European talent.

Lastly, the candidate should come across as sociable and likeable in the interview.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users lauded the techie for their new job offer and sharing tips.

"75 lpa is just crazy, haha. Wonder if I can even touch 10 (I'm unemployed). Anyway, congratulations," said one user while another added: "Thank you for the tips. Also, 100k base in Germany is good going! Congratulations!"

A third commented: "Congratulations. As someone working in Germany. Please take your first six months, i.e., Probezeit, very seriously, give your 110 per cent. And if you want permanent residence, start learning till b1 and apply the moment you hit the 21-month mark."

A fourth said: "Congrats man, you're paying around the same percentage in tax as you would have in india, but getting a better quality of life. Good for you lol."