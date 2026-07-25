Delhi Woman Highlights Everyday Struggles Of Working From Home

Working from home may seem comfortable to many people, but it also comes with challenges that are often overlooked. A woman from Delhi shared a humorous video explaining how people working remotely are not always taken seriously by their families and are often expected to handle household responsibilities during office hours.

Heena Dogra shared a video on Instagram describing the lack of respect and understanding she receives while working remotely. She compared her experience with that of her brother, who travels to the office every day.

She said that a work-from-home employee gets less respect than a daily-wage worker. She explained that although her brother goes to the office, earns less than she does, and works outside the home, he still receives more respect because he dresses up and leaves for work, while she is seen as someone who lies around the house all day.

Watch Video Here:

Dogra said that while her brother works from nine to five, her own working hours often stretch from nine in the morning until nine at night. Despite these long hours, she is still expected to manage household responsibilities.

She added that her family asks who pays her for sitting at home because they believe she only does a little work on her laptop and somehow gets paid for it.

Dogra also joked about the difference between her brother's formal office clothes and her own work-from-home outfits. She said she often wears a top of one colour with pyjamas of another colour.

She explained that whenever guests arrive at her home, she is expected to stop working and serve them tea, water, and biscuits. According to her, her family tells her that she can attend her meeting later because she works from home anyway.

Dogra also said that her friends believe remote work is relaxing. She said that she is not having fun and added that people who go to the office at least get proper time off, while she works like bonded labour.

Ending the video on a sarcastic note, she said it seemed as though her company had allowed her to work from home so that she could entertain guests and make sure they remained comfortable.

Social Media Reaction

The post received several reactions from social media users.

One user commented, "I can relate to this."

Another user noted, "They think we don't do anything."

"This is relatable," added a third user.