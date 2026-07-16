This Asian Nation Let Government Officers Work From Home And Saved Crores

Malaysia's Work From Home (WFH) initiative for civil servants has saved the government RM7,309,084 (Rs 18 Crires) in petrol subsidy spending since it began in mid-April, according to Malay Mail. Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said the policy has also cut fuel use by 4,046,448 litres over the last three months.

According to the news report, about 659,000 civil servants have benefited from the scheme nationwide. Following the success of WFH, the government will now introduce a Hybrid Working Day (HWD) from August 1. Under the new model, civil servants will split time between office and home. Officials said the aim remains the same: to reduce fuel subsidy costs and maintain productivity.

"Under the HWD policy, a clear flexibility formula has been established whereby civil servants are required to work in the office for three days and work remotely from home or an alternative location for two days each week," he told reporters after officiating the UNGGUL Certification Presentation Ceremony for the Integrity and Governance Management System (SPINE) and the Malaysia Institute of Integrity (IIM) Appreciation Ceremony here today.

He stressed that the Hybrid Working Day (HWD) arrangement would not be allowed on workdays immediately before or after weekends or public holidays, ensuring civil servants could not use the flexibility to create extended breaks while still enabling the government to maintain cost savings and operational efficiency.

"For example, if a civil servant is off on Saturday and Sunday, they will not be allowed to choose Monday and Friday as their hybrid working days," he said.