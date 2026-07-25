Liquor Shops To Shut By 8 PM In Delhi Over Weekend Amid CJP Protest

Liquor shops in Delhi have been ordered to close by 8 pm until the weekend is over, in view of the student protests, sources said on Friday.

An early closure on Thursday, unannounced, dealt many a rude jolt when they had to turn back with no alcohol.

Liquor shops in the city shut at 10 pm otherwise.

"The shops will now close by 8 pm till the weekend. The decision was taken based on the police inputs flagging the prevailing situation due to the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar," a senior Delhi government officer said.

Protests over the NEET fiasco have rocked Central Delhi over the past few days.

Students, gathered under the banner of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for presiding over a paper leak, in the wake of which many students committed suicide.

On July 20, a Parliament March called by the CJP turned violent with many protesters and a few police personnel getting injured.

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