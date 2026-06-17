Techie Doesn't 'Feel Like Developer' After Rise Of AI Tools: 'Forgot To Write Code'

A techie has caught social media's attention after revealing that they no longer feel like a developer since the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools. In a now-viral social media post, the techie explained that AI tools have stripped the joy from coding by making every solution just a few prompts away. Consequently, the overreliance on automation had caused them to forget the basic competencies of their job.

"After this whole AI thing, I don't feel like a developer anymore. I don't like the job anymore. It's not fun anymore, how we used to find the solution by going from site to site," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The techie detailed that their company was ordering the employees to use AI to write more code while interview processes remain archaic.

"Company asking to use more AI to write code, and on the other hand interview process are still same. Almost forgot how to write code, only know what needs to be implemented in projects," the techie said.

"Anyone can do anything, whether it's UI, BE or DevOps. I don't know, maybe I'm overthinking it, but this makes me stressed."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'I Agree With You'

As the post gained traction, social media users shared similar experiences. highlighting that the joy of finding solutions to challenges by using brain and research skills was slowly disappearing.

"I really loved programming before AI. After going through the same dilemma, I just changed my mindset. I focus on earning money," said one user, while another added: "I have overcome this by alternating between handcode and AI. I write 20 per cent by hand, rest with AI. Keeps me grounded and "in-touch" with the codebase."

A third commented: "I agree with you; I've been thinking the same thing these past few days. The kick I used to get earlier while finding solutions and fixing bugs is lost now. Everything is a few prompts away. I don't find anything through codebases now, just a simple prompt, and that's it."

A fourth said: "Exactly, I was thinking the same thing, and it isn't just limited to coding, it's everywhere. Anytime I have to search for something, I use ChatGPT to get direct answers, and even if I don't, Google itself gives an AI answer. It just feels like the brain has gotten so lazy."