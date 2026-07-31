Chinese Teen Builds AI Tool To Remind Grandfather To Take Medicines On Time

An 18-year-old student from Shanghai has created a simple artificial intelligence (AI) app to help his grandfather remember to take his medicines on time. The app was designed to support his grandfather's daily healthcare needs before the student leaves for university, reported the South China Morning Post.

Ma Kai, a recent secondary school graduate, took China's national university entrance exam, known as the gaokao, in June. His story came to light after he was interviewed by the Shanghai Morning Post while attending the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) held in mid-July in Shanghai.

Ma explained that he built the app using MiniCPM, a large language model (LLM) developed by the Beijing-based AI company ModelBest.

He said that he had learned some experts from the company would be at the exhibition, so he came to ask them questions.

Ma acknowledged that the app is still in its early stages, describing it as comprising just some lines of code.

Besides sending medication reminders, the app can also check whether medicines have expired after the user uploads a photo of the packaging. If an expired medicine is detected, the system gives a loud voice warning saying that the drug has expired and should not be consumed.

Ma shared that he was raised by his grandfather and has a close relationship with him. His grandfather, who is now in his 70s, lives alone.

The student plans to move to another city in September to begin university. It remains unclear what subject he will study.

Ma said that his grandfather has some underlying medical conditions and needs to take his medications regularly. He added that there is absolutely no room for carelessness.

He also said that he worries his grandfather might forget to take his medicines or mix them up because of his poor memory. He further explained that he is concerned his grandfather could accidentally take expired medicines, which would harm his health.