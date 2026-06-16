Slovenian Tourist Says India's Payment System Is 'Years Ahead Of Most Countries'

A Slovenian woman has caught social media's attention after praising India's payment system. In a now-viral Instagram post, Julija, who visited India during her gap year, said the country's payment system was years ahead of most nations and that she did not really have to use cash during her travels. Her post sparked online discussion, with many users echoing her admiration for India's cashless infrastructure, proving how digital financial tools have completely transformed the modern travel experience.

"One of the things that surprised me most in India was how little cash I actually needed. Almost everywhere I went, whether it was a small chai stand, a local restaurant, or even a random shop on the side of the road, people would just point at a QR code," Julija captioned the post.

Describing it as one of the most 'convenient' payment systems, Julija said simply using the QR code to make the payments was a blessing.

"That's because of UPI, India's instant payment system. Instead of typing in bank details, people simply scan a QR code and the money is transferred within seconds. It's honestly one of the most convenient payment systems I've ever seen while travelling," she said.

"That said, I would still recommend carrying a debit or credit card and keeping some cash on you. India is incredibly digital, but having a backup payment option will save you a lot of hassle when you're in smaller towns, remote areas, or if the internet decides to stop cooperating."

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded the efficiency of UPI, whilst informing Julija that UPI can be used without the need for internet as well.

"Two things I'm afraid of if I go to Western countries: 1) toilet paper, 2) no UPI!" said one user while another added: "You can even use UPI without internet."

A third commented: "What's amazing is that UPI system is instant transfer to bank account, meaning you can even cash out as soon as you get a payment through UPI."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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UPI's Success Story

Launched in 2016 by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI enables users to transfer money instantly, 24x7, using any mobile app linked to their bank accounts. In January 2026, UPI processed 21.70 billion transactions worth over Rs 28.33 lakh crore, reflecting its deep integration into everyday commerce.

The International Monetary Fund, in its June 2025 report on growing retail digital payments, recognised UPI as the world's largest retail fast payment system by transaction volume. The 2024 ACI Worldwide report titled Prime Time for Real Time noted that UPI accounts for around 49 per cent of global real-time payment transaction volume.