"My Favourite Passenger Forever": Pilot Flies Mother For The First Time

A pilot has touched hearts online after sharing a video of the first time he flew his mother as a passenger on a flight he was operating. The video, posted on Instagram by pilot Tanish Arora, captured the emotional moment as his mother boarded the aircraft while her son sat in the cockpit. Arora described the occasion as one of the most special days of his career.

Before heading to the airport, he asked his mother how she felt about the journey. She replied that she was excited to travel on a flight operated by her son for the very first time.

After arriving at the airport and completing her check-in, Arora met his mother again on board the aircraft. Before take-off, he asked if she had any advice for him. Smiling, she told him to fly safely and comfortably.

Reflecting on the moment, Arora said that his mother had once held his hand and taught him how to walk, and now he had the chance to take her into the skies.

After the flight, he asked his mother about her experience. She said she felt very proud and was delighted to be travelling on her son's flight for the first time.

Arora ended the video with a heartfelt message, saying that although he would fly thousands of passengers throughout his career, his mother would always remain his favourite passenger.

The clip was shared with the caption: "She taught me how to take my first steps, and today I got to fly her across the skies. My favourite passenger forever."

The video quickly attracted attention on social media, with many users praising the touching bond between mother and son. Several viewers said the moment was emotional and inspiring, while others congratulated the pilot on achieving a special milestone in his career.