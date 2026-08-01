Parents Visit Son's Google Office For The First Time, Internet Gets Emotional

A Google employee has won praise online after sharing a touching video of his parents visiting his workplace in Bengaluru. The video, posted on Instagram through the account @bug_to_feature, shows the employee giving his parents a tour of the Google office. The family can be seen exploring the workplace, taking in the surroundings and enjoying a meal together.

For many professionals, inviting parents to see their workplace is a special moment. It gives them a chance to show where years of study, dedication and hard work have led. The video captured exactly that feeling, as the employee proudly shared an important part of his life with his parents.

A simple message displayed on the video read: "My office, their pride."

The short clip highlighted the joy and pride of parents seeing their child's achievements up close. While there was little narration, the emotions were clear as the family spent time together inside the office.

The video quickly gained attention on social media, with many users describing it as a heartwarming and full-circle moment.

One user commented: "Nothing beats this feeling. Showing your parents where all those years of hard work have brought you is the ultimate full-circle moment."

Another wrote: "The best part of success is seeing your parents smile with pride as they witness the rewards of your efforts."

Several others congratulated the employee, saying that the real achievement was not just working at Google but being able to share that success with the people who supported him throughout his journey.

The touching video has resonated with many viewers, reminding them of the pride parents feel when they see their children achieve their goals.