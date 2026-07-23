British Airways Launches Probe After 3 Pilots Fall Sick Mid-Air After Hyderabad Stopover

British Airways has launched an investigation after all three pilots operating a flight from Hyderabad to London Heathrow reportedly fell ill with suspected food poisoning following an overnight stopover in the city. The incident involved British Airways flight BA276, which departed Hyderabad for London.

According to Gulf News, one of the pilots became seriously unwell during the flight and was left unable to perform duties at an altitude of around 30,000 feet. The pilot was given oxygen on board and required medical treatment after the aircraft landed in London.

The remaining two pilots continued operating the flight despite also experiencing symptoms, which reportedly worsened during the journey. Even so, British Airways said passenger safety was never compromised.

British Airways said in a statement, "The welfare of our colleagues is a top priority, and we are reviewing crew accommodation in this location following some isolated reports of sickness."

Initial reports suggest the three pilots had breakfast together at their hotel in Hyderabad before the flight. They also drank bottled water supplied by an external company.

Following the incident, all three filed air safety reports and were asked to provide samples to help determine the cause of their illness. The airline is now reviewing its hotel arrangements in Hyderabad as part of the investigation while authorities work to establish what led to the suspected food poisoning.

About British Airways

British Airways is the United Kingdom's flag carrier and one of the world's largest international airlines. Headquartered in London, it operates an extensive network connecting more than 200 destinations across Europe, North America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and South America. The airline's primary hub is London Heathrow Airport, with additional operations from London Gatwick.

The airline operates a mixed fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, including the Airbus A350, A380, Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and carries millions of passengers each year on domestic and international routes.