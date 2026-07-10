Over 40 Students Hospitalised After Eating Khichdi At Telangana Hostel

Around 40 students of a school in a Telangana village were shifted to a hospital after they fell ill with suspected food poisoning on Thursday. The students complained of stomach pain and vomiting after eating breakfast at the hostel. More students were also treated at the Mannanur Primary Health Centre. Officials said that more than 40 students reported health problems after the incident.

The incident happened on Thursday morning at Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) Boys Gurukul after the students were served khichdi and tamarind chutney as breakfast. Soon after eating, some students started vomiting during the school prayer, while several others complained of stomach pain. School staff immediately informed health officials and arranged medical help.

Health supervisor Husenamma said that students started falling sick one after another after breakfast. She said the hostel was facing a drinking water problem and that immediate steps were taken to provide help. The affected students were first taken to Mannanur Primary Health Centre, where they received first aid treatment. Later, they were shifted to Achhampet Area Hospital by ambulance for further observation and better treatment.

Doctors at Achhampet Hospital said most students came with complaints of stomach pain, while a few students had vomiting symptoms.

Dr Mahesh said all the students are stable and there is no need to worry.

"We are providing better treatment to all the students. Their health condition is improving and they are responding well to the treatment. There is no danger to them," Dr Mahesh said.

Medical officials collected food samples from the hostel and sent them for laboratory testing to find out the exact reason behind the students falling ill.

Nagarkurnool district officials also visited the hospital and spoke with the students and assured parents of all necessary medical care.

Hospital authorities said the students are recovering and most of them are expected to be discharged.