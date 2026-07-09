The monsoon alert declared by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) suggests that India should brace itself for heavy rainfall. Along with the relief from the soaring heat of the Indian summers, the factors that increase your risk of food poisoning are also something that you need to keep in mind. Food poisoning in the monsoon can happen due to exposure to contaminated water and food. But other aspects, such as an increase in humidity, warm temperatures, faster microbial growth, and challenges in food storage, can affect your health. With serious side effects such as diarrhoea, indigestion, and even possible stomach infections commonly occurring.

But to avoid them, you need to understand the ways that food poisoning can affect you. You can take the appropriate precautions to avoid dealing with the serious health complications due to food poisoning with this understanding.

15 Factors That Could Raise Your Risk Of Food Poisoning

1. High Humidity Allows Bacteria To Multiply Faster

Research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health highlights that high humidity levels lead to the multiplication of bacteria. This is why keeping food at room temperature should not be done to avoid possible contamination.

2. Moist Conditions Promote Food Spoilage

The level of moisture in the air can lead to the food spoiling faster, especially during the monsoon, which needs to be considered when considering the risk of food poisoning. Bacteria can multiply in cooked food and cause the food to spoil too quickly. People should always consume fresh food for their meals to avoid a possible case of food poisoning.

3. Common Foodborne Pathogens

Bacteria such as Salmonella, E. coli, Campylobacter, and Staphylococcus aureus can multiply in food, leading to its contamination. To assess if the food is contaminated, any foul smell, visual discolouration, or any other visible change should stop you from consuming the food source.

4. Contaminated Water Can Introduce Harmful Germs

Contaminated water is a major health concern that can lead to food poisoning. Parts of India have already recorded a spike in cases of serious waterborne diseases, which will only increase as waterlogging happens. Contaminated underground water sources, unfiltered water used to make ice, and even raw produce during the monsoon can expose your body to a case of food poisoning.

5. Unsafe Drinking Water

A major health concern resides in your drinking water source, as serious contaminants can dilute any healthy aspect of drinking water. Furthermore, waterborne pathogens can contaminate food and beverages, which can increase the risk of food poisoning.

6. Ice Cubes, Street Drinks And Raw Produce

Most people don't consider the water that is used to make the ice cubes in their drinks or the possible risk of health contaminants in street drinks. Even raw produce can prove risky during the monsoon due to the high risk of bacterial growth.

These hidden sources of contamination should make you wary of your dietary choices.

Also Read: High Levels Of Salt In Delhi Groundwater: 4 Ways Water Pollution Impacts Your Health

7. Eating Street Food During Monsoon May Increase The Risk

Street food is prepared in open areas where rain can enter into a food source, triggering various health risks. One of the risks is that of food poisoning, as the street vendor can struggle to keep the food it prepares clear of any contaminants.

8. Exposure to Rainwater and Dust

Monsoon season makes street food exposed to rainwater, and dust in the air makes the food you eat turn into poison. Open food stalls are more vulnerable to food contamination, and hence, you need to make sure you avoid eating street food during the monsoon.

9. Poor Storage Practices

Poor food storage practices, such as keeping the food uncovered or leaving cooked food at room temperature, can make it a source of food poisoning.

10. Improper Food Storage At Home Can Be A Problem

Improper food storage practices at home can also pose risks to health issues such as food poisoning. From leaving the food you prepare out for too long to making refrigeration mistakes, there are many ways to expose yourself to a case of food poisoning.

11. Leaving Food Out For Too Long

When you prepare food for eating in the kitchen, then you need to immediately consider the way the food can deteriorate at room temperature. Microbes can easily grow on the surface with fluctuations in humidity. All of these factors need to be kept in mind to avoid freshly prepared food from becoming a health hazard.

12. Refrigeration Mistakes

When you are using a fridge, you need to account for the temperature needed for each food that is being stored in it. If you reheat the same food over and over again, then you need to ensure that it doesn't happen more than once.

13. Raw And Unwashed Fruits And Vegetables Can Carry Germs.

Consuming raw and unwashed fruits or vegetables can expose you to harmful microbes, which can increase your chance of food poisoning. From dirt and contaminated water used to preserve it to unhygienic handling practices, pathogens can be introduced to your system. To avoid serious gastrointestinal infections, you need to thoroughly wash your fruits, vegetables, or any raw produce that you are planning to consume.

14. Reduced Digestive Immunity And Seasonal Infections

The digestive system takes a hit during the monsoon as it struggles to function while fighting off seasonal infections in the environment. Research published in Environmental Perspectives highlights that seasonal gut infections are very common during the monsoon season. So, paying special attention to any possible avenues for infections needs to be minimised.

15. Seasonal Gut Infections

Diarrhoea, water contamination, foodborne illnesses, and waterborne diseases create a petri dish of seasonal illnesses that can expose you to seasonal gut infections.

Also Read: Why Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) Spike During Monsoon And How To Protect Yourself

Vulnerable Groups

For those who have an underdeveloped or immunocompromised immune system, their risk of food poisoning can result in serious health complications. Here are the most vulnerable groups that need to take care during the monsoon season to avoid food poisoning:

Children

Older adults

Pregnant women

People with weakened immunity

What Symptoms Of Food Poisoning Should You Never Ignore?

Food poisoning symptoms can range from mild to severe, but when the first signs start to appear, taking the right medical approach to treatment is necessary. Here are the common symptoms that signal food poisoning and red flags that indicate severe food poisoning.

Common Symptoms

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Abdominal pain

Fever

Dehydration

Red Flags

Blood in stools

Severe dehydration

High fever

Persistent vomiting

Signs of food poisoning during the rainy season shouldn't be ignored, and timely medical care is necessary for faster recovery.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.