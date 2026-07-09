The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare has recommended increasing the insurance coverage under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per family. The proposal, included in the committee's 172nd Report, comes amid rising healthcare costs and growing concerns that the current coverage is no longer adequate for many life-saving treatments. If accepted by the government, the move could significantly reduce the financial burden on millions of families requiring expensive medical care.

Why Has The Committee Recommended A Higher Insurance Cover?

According to the Parliamentary panel, the cost of treating serious illnesses has increased considerably over the years. While the existing Rs 5 lakh cover provides financial relief for many hospitalisations, it often falls short for complex procedures. The committee noted that treatments such as:

Organ transplants

Advanced cardiac surgeries

Cancer immunotherapy

Other specialised tertiary care procedures

can easily exceed the current insurance limit, forcing many families to spend large amounts from their own pockets despite being covered under the scheme.

Also read: PM-JAY Boost Access To Complex Spine Surgeries, Reduce Out-Of-Pocket Costs: Study

Rising Medical Costs Are A Major Concern

Healthcare expenses in India have steadily increased due to advances in medical technology, newer therapies, prolonged hospital stays, and the growing burden of chronic diseases. The committee observed that many beneficiaries continue to face significant out-of-pocket expenditure, particularly for high-cost treatments that require multiple hospital admissions or long-term care. Increasing the insurance cover to Rs 10 lakh, it said, would offer better financial protection and reduce catastrophic health spending.

How Could Patients Benefit?

If implemented, the higher insurance limit could help beneficiaries:

Access advanced medical treatments without worrying about exhausting their insurance cover. Reduce personal healthcare expenses for critical illnesses. Improve access to specialised treatment at empanelled public and private hospitals. Lower the risk of families falling into debt due to medical emergencies.

The committee believes the proposal would particularly benefit economically vulnerable households that often delay or avoid treatment because of financial constraints.

Strengthening Universal Health Coverage

The recommendation also supports India's broader goal of achieving universal health coverage, ensuring that financial limitations do not prevent people from receiving necessary medical care. According to the report, expanding the insurance cover would:

Improve health equity

Increase access to quality healthcare

Reduce catastrophic healthcare expenditure

Strengthen financial protection for vulnerable populations

What Is Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY?

Launched in 2018, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is one of the world's largest publicly funded health insurance programmes. The scheme provides cashless secondary and tertiary healthcare services to eligible families through a nationwide network of empanelled public and private hospitals. Over the years, it has supported millions of hospital admissions and significantly improved access to healthcare for economically disadvantaged populations.

Also read: Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Links Over 104 Crore Health Records

Has The Proposal Been Approved?

Not yet. The recommendation has been made by the Parliamentary Standing Committee, but it still requires consideration and approval by the government before any changes are implemented. If approved, the enhanced insurance cover could substantially improve financial security for millions of beneficiaries while making advanced medical care more accessible.

With the cost of complex medical treatments continuing to rise, the Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended doubling the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY insurance cover from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per family. The proposal aims to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenses, improve access to specialised treatments, and strengthen India's journey towards universal health coverage. While the recommendation is yet to receive government approval, healthcare experts believe it reflects the growing need to align public health insurance with today's treatment costs

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.