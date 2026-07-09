Forgetfulness has become a common concern irrespective of age. The fast-paced nature of modern life, with overwhelming amounts of information bombarding individuals daily through technology and social media, can make it challenging for individuals to retain information. Stress and multitasking have also become prevalent, leading to distractions that can interfere with memory retention. Many people tend to dismiss forgetfulness as a normal part of ageing. Phrases like 'memory fades with age' normalise the idea that as you grow older, forgetfulness is an unavoidable consequence. This dismissal can lead to a lack of urgency in addressing memory issues, as it is seen as a benign aspect of getting older rather than something that warrants concern.

Forgetfulness can be caused by a wide range of medical conditions, lifestyle choices, and neurological disorders that have nothing to do with normal ageing. When memory lapses occur, they are often the brain's way of signalling an underlying physical or emotional disruption. If you are experiencing memory issues, here are some possible causes.

Causes of forgetfulness other than ageing

Thyroid Disorders

An underactive thyroid, known as hypothyroidism, slows down your body's metabolism, which can lead to severe brain fog, slow thinking, and forgetfulness.

Vitamin B12 deficiency

Vitamin B12 plays a major role in maintaining the functioning of your nervous system. Low levels can cause memory issues that mimic dementia.

Infections

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) in older adults, meningitis, or long-term viral infections can cause sudden or prolonged cognitive confusion.

Dehydration and poor nutrition

A lack of essential fluids and nutrients disrupts the delicate chemical balance the brain requires to form memories.

Neurological conditions

Certain structural changes or injuries to the brain impair cognitive function regardless of a person's age. Early onset of dementia, head trauma or even a minor concussion from a fall or sports accident can disrupt memory pathways.

Certain medication

Exposure to certain substances can significantly affect brain performance. Prescription drugs, especially anti-anxiety medications, sleep aids, antihistamines, and certain antidepressants, frequently cause forgetfulness.

Chronic sleep deprivation

The brain needs deep sleep to sort, consolidate, and store memories made during the day. Lack of sleep physically prevents memory formation.

Alcohol and substance use

Heavy drinking or drug use can directly affect brain cells and interfere with short-term memory retrieval.

Chronic stress and anxiety

High stress levels flood the brain with cortisol, shifting it into survival mode and blocking the ability to focus and store new information.

Clinical depression

Depression alters brain chemistry and can shrink the hippocampus (the memory centre), making it difficult for individuals to concentrate and recall information.

Forgetfulness can be more than just a side effect of ageing; it may indicate underlying health issues or cognitive decline. Conditions such as depression, anxiety, and chronic stress can contribute to memory problems. Additionally, early signs of dementia and Alzheimer's disease often manifest as forgetfulness. It is crucial not to overlook these symptoms simply because they align with the narrative of ageing. Recognising forgetfulness as a potential warning sign rather than an inevitable part of life is essential for maintaining cognitive health and seeking appropriate interventions when necessary.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.