Bloating is a common digestive issue that affects people when the season changes, but choosing certain foods can offer some relief. Sweet potatoes are one such food source that is considered gut-friendly in nature due to a specific component present in them. The component known as 'yarapin', present in the root vegetable, supports digestive health. Research published in Trends in Food Science and Technology suggests that sweet potatoes contain a special protein known as 'yarapin' that helps reduce stomach bloating. This makes consuming sweet potatoes in moderation an important nutritional source.

What Is Yarapin In Sweet Potatoes?

A naturally occurring protein in sweet potatoes is responsible for their potent antioxidant properties. This reduces the amount of oxidative stress that ages the internal organs. Yarapin, or Ipomoea batatas, is a major source of protein that can even offer liver health-improving properties. But it can also help with reducing bloating due to its nutritional composition.

When it comes to differentiating between another component present in sweet potatoes, then dietary fibre and yara pin function differently.

Unlike fibre, yarapin is not a carbohydrate, and it does not directly add bulk to stool or make food move faster through the intestines.

Also Read: Potatoes Are Not The Enemy, Healthy Cooking Methods Are What Matter Most

Why Does Stomach Bloating Happen In The First Place?

Stomach bloating happens when people's digestive systems malfunction. The possible causes of bloating can be the following:

Excess gas production

Constipation

Slow digestion

Gut microbiome imbalance

Overeating and high-sodium foods

When Bloating May Need Medical Attention

Moderate amounts of bloating can be managed through the medically proven ingredients that can reduce gas formation in the stomach. But there are certain conditions wherein bloating becomes serious and needs medical attention. Here is when you need to make sure to seek medical attention for your bloating:

Persistent symptoms

Weight loss

Blood in stool

Severe abdominal pain

Note: If you are experiencing repetitive digestive discomfort, then you need to consult a doctor who is a specialist.

Also Read: Tired Of Bloating? 5 Diagnostic Tests That Reveal Exactly What Your Gut Needs

How Does Yarapin Help Support Digestion?

Yarapin in sweet potatoes can help support various digestive processes that can become slower during seasonal changes. The protein in sweet potatoes may promote healthier gut function and work on the functioning of the digestive system.

1. May Promote Healthier Gut Function

Research in the Antioxidants journal suggests that sweet potatoes are antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory and protective biological activities. It can also support major digestive processes when needed, but the dose of it needs to be controlled.

2. Works Alongside Sweet Potato Fibre

Sweet potatoes contain both soluble and insoluble fibre that can aid in bowel movements. But better stool movement may reduce the chance of bloating.

3. May Support A Balanced Gut Environment

The gut microbiome needs a balance of good and bad bacteria, and the fibre in sweet potatoes feeds the beneficial gut bacteria. It can improve overall gut health, as it can also reduce the amount of gas that is formed due to gut dysbiosis.

Other Nutrients In Sweet Potatoes That May Help Reduce Bloating

The potassium in sweet potatoes can help maintain fluid balance, and it can even reduce water retention. The presence of a high amount of antioxidants can support overall digestive function.

What Does A Doctor Say About Eating Sweet Potatoes For Bloating?

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, Gastroenterologist (AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford-trained), lists sweet potatoes among foods that can help relieve constipation naturally. He notes that foods rich in fibre help soften stools and support smoother digestion. Here is how you can do do:

Bloating is linked to gut functions and food choices that can benefit from the consumption of sweet potatoes.

Portion control is necessary, as too many sweet potatoes can cause side effects.

The benefits of boiled or steamed sweet potatoes are much more readily absorbed by the body.

The importance of overall dietary patterns matters as your foundation determines how the gut reacts.

Individual digestive tolerance is also a factor that can influence how the body metabolises sweet potatoes.

Best Ways To Eat Sweet Potatoes For Gut Health

Sweet potatoes need to be eaten for gut health in a manner where their properties can be easily absorbed by the gut. Here are the best ways to consume sweet potatoes for better gut function:

Boiled sweet potatoes

Roasted sweet potatoes

Sweet potato soup

Paired with yoghurt, vegetables, or protein

Avoid excessive butter, cream, or sugary toppings.

The nutritional density of sweet potatoes makes them a must-consume vegetable, but how you eat them can influence how much they can help your digestive system.

Who Should Be Careful With Sweet Potatoes?

Sweet potato consumption should be mindfully consumed by those who have pre-existing medical conditions. Those who have:

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) sufferers with individual sensitivities need to regulate their consumption of sweet potatoes.

People monitoring carbohydrate intake should be mindful of the sweet potato on their plate.

Individuals with kidney disease require a potassium-restricted diet, so people need to regulate their intake.

Yarapin in sweet potatoes is making them an anti-bloating remedy, but their potential digestive benefits can support gut health. But you need to consume them as part of a balanced and healthy diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.