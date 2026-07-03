Doctors often stress the importance of eating more fibre, yet most people do not know how to complete their daily fibre intake goals. While the majority of the people depend on salad, very few know that some everyday foods also contain a significant amount of fibre.

In a latest Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares that women typically need 21-25 grams of fibre per day and men require 30-38 grams of fibre per day. According to her, while people can keep a salad option in their diet, they also need to add some “fibre builders". She proceeds to share some everyday foods that contain enough fibre to help you reach your daily fibre intake goal. These foods are:

Cucumber Vs Cooked Chana

According to the nutritionist, 1 large cucumber has 1 gram of fibre, and when you mix it with your salad, it instantly increases the fibre count. But ½ cup of cooked chana, or chickpeas, typically provides 6.2 grams of fibre. This high fibre content aids digestion, regulates blood sugar levels, and promotes a feeling of fullness.

Grapes Vs Guava

She shares that 1 cup of grapes provides around 1.4 grams of fibre. This fibre content is found primarily in the skin and flesh of the grapes, which aids digestion, promotes gut health, and helps manage cholesterol levels. On the other hand, 1 cup of guava has 8.9 grams of fibre. Guavas are rich in both soluble and insoluble fibres, which help add bulk to stools, ease constipation, and maintain regular bowel movements.

Bananas Vs Flaxseeds

She shares that 1 medium banana contains around 3.1 grams of fibre. As bananas ripen, their starches convert to sugars, which increases the levels of soluble fibre and helps regulate digestion. Whereas 1 tablespoon flaxseed has 2.8 grams of fibre. To reach your daily fibre intake goal, you can add flaxseeds to your overnight oats or smoothies or have them as snacks.

Cooked white rice Vs Cooked oats

According to her, 1 cup of cooked white rice contains 0.6 grams of fibre. Although it is significantly low, you can pair high-fibre foods like beans or edamame with your rice to fulfil your fibre intake. 1 cup of cooked oats, on the other hand, has 4 grams of fibre. The majority of this is soluble fibre, which helps to lower cholesterol and manage blood sugar levels.

Boiled Potatoes Vs Almonds

According to the nutritionist, 1 medium boiled potato contains 3.8 grams of fibre. This fibre is mainly insoluble and is largely concentrated in the skin. However, a standard 28 grams of almonds has 3.5 grams of fibre, the nutritionist shares, which is roughly 14 per cent of your daily recommended value. Almonds contain a healthy balance of both soluble and insoluble fibres.

Tomato-cucumber salad Vs Cooked rajma

According to the nutritionist, one bowl of tomato-cucumber salad contains around 1.7 grams of fibre, whereas only ½ cup of cooked rajma provides you with 5.7 grams of fibre, making it a far better choice than salad.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.