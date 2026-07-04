Stress has become a regular part of modern life. Be it tensions at work, concerns of the cost of living or even personal matters, people face several big and small matters each day that make their stress levels rise. They start sweating, feel restless and their heart rate speeds up.

But did you know that simple breathing techniques can lead to lower anxiety and improve mood? Controlled breathing exercises that focus on deep exhalations can lower your stress levels almost instantly, a study by Stanford Medicine revealed.

One simple technique that people can try out is Physiological Sigh. Integrative lifestyle coach and entrepreneur Luke Coutinho shared the benefits of the breathing exercise in an Instagram post on July 3.

Coutinho said that Physiological Sigh is one of the "fastest, research-backed breathing techniques to help your body shift from stress to calm".

How To Do

The first step is to take a deep inhale through the nose.

Follow it up with two small inhales.

Exhale slowly with a long sigh through your mouth until your lungs feel empty.

Repeat the process one to three times to calm your body.

Why Does The Technique Work?

The technique relies on a deep inhale, followed by two small ones, which help open tiny air sacs (alveoli) in the lungs that may have partially collapsed during normal breathing, as per Coutinho. This improves breathing.

The long exhale aids in regulating carbon dioxide levels. It also stimulates the body's natural "rest, repair and recover" mode - the parasympathetic nervous system.

The results? Within minutes, you get a slower heart rate, reduced stress levels and a greater sense of calm.

People can try a few rounds whenever they feel overwhelmed, stressed, or need to reset.

The Physiological Sigh relies on breath work, which is a part of foundational medicine, as per Coutinho.

How a person breathes influences almost every system in their body. Be it their sleep quality, digestion, emotional resilience, energy levels or even inflammation, breathing impacts everything. If your body remains in a chronic fight-or-flight state due to elevated stress levels, it becomes harder to function despite supplements and a balanced diet.

Correct breathing patterns can help create an internal environment where the body will be able to properly repair itself, absorb nutrients, recover properly and function at its best.

Coutinho warned his followers that while breath work supports well-being, it is not a substitute for actual medical care. People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions need to follow professional guidance when it comes to breathing techniques.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.