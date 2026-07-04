A longer life is not just about adding more years. It is also about staying active, independent and healthy as you grow older. While ageing is a natural process, the speed at which our body ages is influenced by daily habits, nutrition, exercise and regular health check-ups. Doctors are now focusing on improving biological age, which reflects how well the body functions, rather than simply looking at an individual's chronological age.

According to Dr Vishakha Shivdasani, longevity medicine is centred on identifying health risks early. She also recommends taking steps to prevent or even reverse many lifestyle-related conditions before they become serious. In a video shared on Instagram, the doctor took part in a rapid question-and-answer session wherein she shared her insights that can help people make better choices. From knowing the right blood test to tracking waist size and maintaining muscle strength, her advice highlights that small, consistent actions today can have a lasting impact on future health.

6 Longevity Tips That Can Help You Age Better

1. The One Blood Test That Matters Most

When asked if she could recommend just one blood test for longevity, Dr Vishakha chose the fasting insulin test. She explained that fasting insulin levels often rise years before blood sugar levels become abnormal. This means the test can identify metabolic problems at a much earlier stage.

Early detection gives people an opportunity to make lifestyle changes that may prevent or even reverse conditions such as insulin resistance and other metabolic disorders.

2. Feeling Healthy Does Not Always Mean You Are Healthy

Many people believe that if they feel fine, they do not need health check-ups. Dr Vishakha says that this is one of the biggest mistakes people make. She pointed out that the body can hide disease for years without causing noticeable symptoms. By the time warning signs appear, the condition may already be advanced. Her simple advice: test, don't guess. Regular health evaluations can help detect hidden problems early, making treatment and prevention much more effective. She said, "Our body is so good at hiding disease that by the time something shows up, it's way too late. So test, don't guess."

3. Know Your Waist Circumference After 30

One health number everyone over the age of 30 should know is their waist circumference. Unlike body weight alone, waist measurement gives a better idea of how much fat is stored around the abdomen. According to Dr Vishakha, a larger waist circumference can be a sign of increased risk of fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Measuring your waist regularly is an easy and inexpensive way to keep track of your metabolic health.

4. Strength Is A Better Ageing Marker Than Wrinkles

Many people associate ageing with grey hair or wrinkles. However, Dr Vishakha says that a faster decline in physical strength is a much more important warning sign. If your strength reduces significantly every year, it may be a sign that your biological age is increasing faster than your actual age. Maintaining muscle strength through regular physical activity and adequate nutrition can be beneficial.

5. Eat Enough Protein

When asked about one food she wishes more people included in their diet, Dr Vishakha's answer was simple: protein.

Protein plays an important role in maintaining muscle mass, supporting metabolism and helping the body repair tissues. It is especially important as people age because natural muscle loss increases over time.

6. Can Ageing Be Reversed?

Dr Vishakha says that while it is not possible to stop the ageing process completely, it is possible to slow down biological ageing.

She explains that this can be achieved by improving the function of mitochondria, which is known as the powerhouses of cells, boosting metabolism and supporting hormonal health. These are key goals of longevity medicine. Combined with healthy eating, regular exercise, quality sleep and routine health monitoring, these strategies may help people stay healthier for longer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.