Rice, ghee and bananas are often among the first foods people consider eliminating during weight loss and diabetes management journey. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, however, has challenged these commonly held beliefs and explained why these foods can have a place in a balanced Indian diet.

In a video shared on Instagram, Diwekar addressed what she described as three common misconceptions about rice, ghee and bananas.

“Almost everyone has three misunderstandings that rice, ghee and bananas are bad for my health. It is very good for your health,” she said in the video.

Rice

Diwekar explains that the way rice is traditionally eaten in Indian meals is quite smart. “We make rice a wholesome meal and eat it. No Indian eats only rice like rice. In fact, no Asian eats rice only like rice. We invariably mix and eat it. We also eat vegetables. So, what happens is that the glycemic index of rice automatically decreases,” she pointed out.

She explained that combining rice with protein- and fibre-rich foods can make the meal more balanced and may help moderate its effect on blood sugar compared with eating a large portion of rice alone.

Diwekar also said that people with diabetes do not necessarily have to completely avoid rice. Instead, she suggested combinations such as rice with dal and vegetables or rice with fish or egg curry.

“Eating lentils, rice and vegetables keeps your stomach clean, your stomach light, you sleep well at night, your hair stays good, your skin stays good,” she said.

Ghee

The second thing she spoke about was ghee. Weight loss enthusiasts frequently restrict themselves from consuming ghee during weight-loss diets. She argued that completely eliminating dietary fat is unnecessary and highlighted ghee's role as a source of fat.

“Ghee has essential fat, butyric acid, which keeps your stomach good. It is very good for your joints. And when we leave ghee, the fat-soluble vitamins like vitamin A, D, E, their assimilation is also compromised in our body,” she explained.

When people leave ghee, vitamin A and D decreases and body pain, back pain, knee pain, hair fall, all this starts.

Instead of eliminating it entirely, Diwekar suggested using moderate amounts of ghee with rice, roti or dal. She added, “Even if you are making halwa, make it with ghee. Don't leave ghee.”

Banana

The third misconception that the nutritionist called out was skipping bananas. She said that whole fruits should not automatically be avoided because they contain natural sugars. A banana also provides fibre, vitamins and minerals, making it different from foods containing added sugars.

Eating whole fruit generally provides more nutritional benefits than consuming fruit in processed or sugary forms.

Diwekar concluded by urging people to move away from restrictive diet myths and focus on balanced eating and enjoy life and food.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.