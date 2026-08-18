Inflammation is a natural response in the body, but when it continues for a long time, it affects overall health. What we eat can also play a role, as certain food items can support the body while others may make inflammation worse.

The good news is that many of these foods are easy to find and can be added to regular meals. Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi recently shared a list of 10 foods that can help reduce inflammation. From fruits and vegetables to nuts and other foods, these options can be included in different ways throughout the day.

According to him, extra virgin olive oil, fatty fish, blueberries and walnuts can easily be added to regular meals. He recommends tomatoes and broccoli, two simple vegetables that can be used in salads, curries or other dishes.

For drinks, green tea is another option. Turmeric, a common kitchen ingredient, can be added in various meals. Chia seeds can be mixed into smoothies, yoghurt or other meals, while dark chocolate can be enjoyed in small amounts.

Harvard Health suggests cutting down foods that increase inflammation in the body. This includes refined carbohydrate foods such as white bread and pastries. Fried foods like French fries, while soda should not be consumed regularly. The list also includes red meat, such as burgers and steaks, along with processed meats like sausages and hot dogs.

Dr Frank Hu from the Harvard School of Public Health explains that some foods can lead to type 2 diabetes and heart disease. He points out that this connection is not surprising because long term inflammation can play a role in the development of these diseases. This is why choosing healthier foods and limiting foods that cause inflammation can be useful for overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.