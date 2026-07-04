When it comes to better health, most people focus on what they should eat or which supplements they should take. However, according to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, avoiding certain everyday habits can be just as important as following a healthy diet.

In a recent Instagram post, she highlights common mistakes that may worsen health conditions such as obesity, hypothyroidism, fatty liver disease, hair fall, anxiety, bloating, PCOS and acne.

Rather than promoting quick fixes, she recommends making small, sustainable lifestyle changes that support overall well-being. Here are the habits she suggests avoiding and why they matter.

1. Obesity: Stop counting only calories

Lovneet advises against focusing solely on calorie intake while ignoring nutrition. A diet rich in protein and fibre helps improve satiety, supports muscle health and can make weight management more sustainable than calorie counting alone.

2. Hypothyroidism: Avoid crash dieting

People with hypothyroidism should avoid severely restricting calories or skipping meals. Crash diets may slow metabolism further, making it harder to maintain energy levels and manage weight effectively.

3. Fatty liver: Cut back on sugary drinks

Regular consumption of fruit juices and sugar-loaded smoothies can increase sugar intake despite their healthy image. Whole fruits are generally a better option as they provide fibre along with natural sugars.

4. Hair fall: Don't skip protein-rich foods

Hair is primarily made of protein, making adequate protein intake essential for healthy growth. Including protein-rich foods in daily meals may help support stronger, healthier hair.

5. Anxiety: Reduce caffeine and late-night doomscrolling

Excess caffeine may increase feelings of restlessness in some people, while prolonged screen time before bed can disrupt sleep. Limiting both habits may help improve sleep quality and support mental well-being.

6. Bloating: Stop eating too fast

Eating meals quickly can cause people to swallow excess air and may affect digestion. Slowing down and chewing food thoroughly can help reduce bloating and improve digestive comfort.

7. PCOS: Limit excess sugar and avoid sleeping late

Managing added sugar intake and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule may support hormone balance and insulin sensitivity. Healthy sleep habits are an important part of managing PCOS symptoms alongside medical advice.

8. Acne: Reduce excess sugar and prioritise sleep

High sugar intake may contribute to acne flare-ups in some individuals, while poor sleep can affect skin repair and inflammation. A balanced diet and adequate rest may support healthier skin over time.

While these habits may support overall health, it's important to remember that conditions such as hypothyroidism, PCOS, fatty liver disease and anxiety often require medical evaluation and personalised treatment. Lifestyle changes work best when combined with professional medical advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.