Just imagine you're scrolling through social media for five minutes, and suddenly an influencer claims that your instant noodles are leading you to cancer, your biscuits are pushing you towards diabetes, and any food that comes in a packet is basically poison. Additionally, you'll likely come across those advocating for moderation, and this fear-mongering continues.

As a dietitian, I want to share my perspective on this. While browsing social media, you may notice two extreme viewpoints that are quite loud and controversial. Let me be clear: nobody is entirely right. Ultra-processed foods are certainly concerning, but an Instagram reel telling you this in just one minute isn't enough to understand the real implications. So, let's explore this topic in detail.

What do you mean by ultra-processed?

First, it's important to understand that not every packaged item is ultra-processed. There's a classification system called NOVA, which is widely used in research. According to this system, ultra-processed foods are industrial formulations made from ingredients such as hydrogenated fats, protein isolates, added sugars, refined starches, and a long list of additives for colour, shelf life, texture, and flavour.

Next time you're at the grocery store, consider items like instant noodles, colourful breakfast cereal boxes, fruit jellies, various ready-to-eat snacks, chocolate, and flavoured biscuits-they fall into the ultra-processed category. On the other hand, plain yoghurt, store-bought paneer, and homemade snacks are not ultra-processed. The key difference lies in the industrial reformulation, not just in packaging.

What is science and research saying?

This is where reality starts to set in. A study published in The Lancet in 2023 found a strong correlation between high intake of ultra-processed foods and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, depression, and even early mortality. Large observational studies involving data from over 100,000 participants have concluded that high consumption of ultra-processed food is linked to increased markers of systemic inflammation, including higher levels of C-reactive protein (CRP) and other inflammatory proteins in the blood.

A practical approach over panic

You don't need to constantly question your food choices or second-guess every item you buy. Doing so can lead to unnecessary fear and anxiety. Instead, consider how to enjoy foods while ensuring your overall diet doesn't revolve around ultra-processed items. For instance, if you're eating packaged cereal for breakfast, having biscuits with tea, instant noodles as an evening snack, and ready-to-eat dinner, that's a pattern worth examining. Focus on incorporating foods that keep you full for longer. Consuming more lentils, beans, yoghurt, fermented drinks, and dishes like dosa can help reduce your inclination toward ultra-processed foods without vilifying them.

Make it a habit to read the full list of ingredients rather than just focusing on labels and headlines. Always remember, if you can't name a product or recognise its components, that's a big red flag for you and your family.

The takeaway

You need to understand that research has never termed ultra-processed foods as poison. However, if your diet relies heavily on these foods, you are at risk for increased inflammation, poor gut health, and a higher likelihood of developing metabolic disorders over time. There should be an awareness of how to shop smartly and diligently without turning every meal into a moral dilemma. Food should nourish you and bring you joy, and that's what real food is meant to do.

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