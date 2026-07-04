The Maharashtra government has taken a major step to reduce children's access to high-caffeine energy drinks. It has announced a ban on the sale of high-energy drinks, such as Sting, within a 500-metre radius of schools across the state. The decision was announced in the State Legislative Assembly by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal after concerns were raised by BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute. Pachpute pointed out that many energy drink bottles already carry warnings saying they are not suitable for children and pregnant women, yet they continue to be sold near schools.

"The bottles themselves carry a warning stating that the drink is not suitable for children and pregnant women. Yet, it is being freely sold right outside school premises. In terms of its long-term impact on children, this energy drink is proving to be more hazardous than liquor," Pachpute argued, demanding an immediate ban.

The state government has directed officials to inspect vendors around educational institutions, collect food samples, and take strict action against misleading advertisements. While energy drinks are regulated as non-alcoholic caffeinated beverages under existing food safety rules, this move reflects growing concern about their availability to school-going children. The decision has sparked a conversation about whether these drinks are safe for children and what parents need to know.

But First, What Are Energy Drinks?

Energy drinks are different from regular soft drinks. They usually have high amounts of caffeine along with sugar and ingredients such as taurine, guarana, and B vitamins. These products are often promoted as drinks that improve energy, focus, and physical performance. Their packaging and marketing makes them appealing to teenagers and even younger children. However, children's bodies process caffeine differently from adults, making them more sensitive to its effects. Too much caffeine can affect their sleep, mood, learning, and overall health.

Why Are Energy Drinks A Concern For Children?

One of the biggest concerns is their high caffeine content. Depending on the brand, a single can or bottle may contain as much caffeine as several cups of tea or coffee. Excess caffeine can make children feel restless, anxious, or irritable. It can also increase heart rate and blood pressure, which may be risky for children with underlying health conditions.

Other Health Risks Parents Should Know

Most energy drinks are also packed with sugar. Drinking them regularly may increase the risk of weight gain, tooth decay, and poor eating habits. Children who consume these beverages may also find it harder to sleep, and poor sleep can affect concentration, memory, mood, and school performance. In some cases, children may even experience headaches, dizziness, stomach discomfort, or dehydration after consuming large amounts.

What Can Parents Do?

1. Talk about the health risks

Instead of simply saying "no," explain why energy drinks are not meant for children. Tell them that these beverages contain high amounts of caffeine and sugar, which can affect sleep, concentration, mood, and heart health.

2. Read labels with them

Teach children how to identify energy drinks by reading ingredient lists and warning labels. Point out the caffeine content and the statements that many products carry, such as 'not recommended for children.'

3. Keep healthier drinks at home

Children are less likely to choose energy drinks when healthier options are easily available. You can have milk, coconut water, buttermilk, fresh fruit juices (in moderation), and homemade smoothies stocked in the refrigerator.

4. Set a good example

Children often copy what they see at home. If parents regularly consume caffeinated beverages or energy drinks, children may view them as safe. Choosing healthier beverages yourself can encourage similar habits in your child.

5. Encourage natural ways

Help children understand that good energy comes from healthy habits, not from a can or bottle. A balanced diet, regular physical activity, enough sleep, and proper hydration are the best ways to stay active and focused.

6. Monitor pocket money and purchases

Keep an eye on what children are buying from nearby shops, especially before or after school. Younger children may not fully understand the health risks and may purchase energy drinks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.