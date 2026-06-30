For women over 35 years, the body begins a complex transition. If you have crossed your mid-30s and have suddenly started feeling more tired, moody, or anxious, you are not alone. Many women begin noticing subtle physical and emotional changes during this age and dismiss them as stress or a busy lifestyle.

However, according to health coach Luke Coutinho, these shifts may actually be linked to changing hormone levels. In a latest Instagram post, he explains what is really happening inside a woman's body after 35. "Oestrogen becomes erratic, progesterone declines, cortisol rises, insulin sensitivity drops, and muscle mass slowly decreases – this combination means fat gain in the abdominal area, poor sleep, mood swings, brain fog, sugar cravings, and low energy,” he shares, explaining that when stress stays high and chronic, it steals progesterone. As a result anxiety increases, sleep worsens, and cycles change.

Explaining these often-overlooked details, he shares a few ways women can fix the issues. These ways are:



Stabilise Blood Sugar

He advises women to combine carbs, proteins, fibres, and healthy fats in their meals. “Never eat carbs alone. Start your meals with vegetables and proteins, and then you reach carbohydrates,” he shares.

Walk After Meals

The health coach recommends walking for 10 minutes gently after every meal. “Stable blood sugar creates calmer hormones,” he reveals.

Protect Your Sleep

Talking about the importance of protecting one's sleep, he shares, “Protect your sleep like medicine, as sleep is where the hormones reset. Poor sleep raises cortisol, causes hormonal imbalance, and night cortisol blocks progesterone,” he explains. Sharing ways on how to create a wind-down routine, he suggests adding dim lights, having dinner early, and putting your phone away before bed. “You do not need perfect sleep; you need consistent sleep,” he shares.

Build Muscle

“Muscle improves insulin sensitivity,” he states, adding that it supports oestrogen and metabolism and protects your bones. He recommends women do 2-3 days of strength sessions per week and says even gentle ones make a huge difference.

Reduce Chronic Stress

He shares that women do not need to have zero stress, but they need recovery. According to him, the best ways to reduce chronic stress are practising slow breathing, doing pranayama, getting sunlight in the morning, having quiet time, drawing boundaries, and learning to say no. “Your nervous system controls your hormones; a calm body heals faster,” he adds.

Eat for Hormone Support

Stressing the importance of eating to balance hormones, he asks women to eat green leafy vegetables, cruciferous vegetables, seeds, nuts, good fats, and adequate protein. “Fibre helps you clear excess oestrogen; whole foods always win," he shares.

Concluding the video, he explains that when hormones start to stabilise, your sleep improves, cravings reduce, mood lifts, energy returns, and weight becomes easier to manage, not overnight but gradually.